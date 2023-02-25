STONEHAM — The season-ending slump of the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s ice hockey team reached a new low last Wednesday evening when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Wakefield Warriors.
Scoreless through a balanced, evenly-played opening period, Wakefield cranked up the intensity after the first intermission, burying three goals in a hectic six-minute span. Stoneham-Wilmington snapped the shutout late in the game but was unable to rally further, despite 19-shots on net in the third frame.
Wakefield, which also calls Stoneham Arena its home and was designated as such for this meeting, improved to 8-10-1 overall. The Stoneham-Wilmington squad, meanwhile, has fallen to 11-6-1 on three straight losses which removed them from contention for a potential share of the Middlesex Freedom League title with Burlington, which later defeated Wakefield in the season finale 4-0 to claim the crown.
“This loss definitely blew our chances to be co-league champions,” said Stoneham-Wilmington Coach John Lapiana. “But we have no one to blame but ourselves. We weren’t doing anything that we prepared for in practice. When we play disciplined hockey, we have a nice run like we did in January. When we fail to play disciplined hockey, we have a run like we’re having now.”
At the outset, this contest had all the makings of a classic goaltender’s duel. Stoneham-Wilmington’s premium netminder Maddie Sainato was exceptional, kicking out a number of labeled bids, including several from the Warriors top offensive threat, Rory McNeill. Sainato’s counterpart, Julia Welch, proved adept with her glove. On several occasions, S-W scoring leader Lily MacKenzie embarked on her trademark solo rushes only to be robbed by Welch and her first-rate catching glove.
“We learned about the Wakefield goaltender last summer,” said Lapiana. “We knew that she was highly-talented so we spent time in recent practices seeking different ways to make things difficult for her. It didn’t quite work out that way.”
As is often the case, a penalty changed the complexion of the game. While Gabby Sacco served time in the box for a borderline holding infraction, Wakefield made quick work of the man advantage. On what would be her first of two on the night, McNeill polished off a coast-to-coast rush with a pinpoint wrister that beat Sainato stick side. Sisters Gianna and Celeste Scoppettuolo earned helpers on the go-ahead goal, at 10:47 of the second period.
“Penalties are about survival,” said Lapiana. “We’re a pretty good team five-on-five but not quite as good skating four-on-five.”
Midway through the second, Wakefield capitalized on a defensive miscue, committed by the Stoneham-Wilmington third line, which had seen limited ice time. Warriors forward Grace Seabury pounced on a wayward puck which landed directly in front of Sainato and wasted little time depositing it behind the stunned goalie. The insurance goal and eventual game-winner was assisted by Ava Gustafson, at 8:21.
Over the last several weeks, the Stoneham-Wilmington coaching staff has almost exclusively deployed just two offensive lines. Facing Wakefield, however, a less-experienced third line was added to the game plan and skated occasional shifts.
“We were trying to get the third line some valuable playing time, particularly with the playoffs ahead,” explained Lapiana, when asked about the risky move. “In the case of that goal, we encountered a mismatch and were unable to make a line change in time to correct it.”
McNeill made the Stoneham-Wilmington uphill battle steeper, extending the Warrior lead to 3-0 when she beat Sainato five-hole at 4:20 of the second, from Fiona Recene.
Midway through the third period, Stoneham’s Ava Krasco collected a feed from Wilmington’s Emma Flynn, skated wide into the left circle, and skimmed a shot that beat Welch. Katelin Hally picked up her team-leading sixteenth assist on Krasco’s fourth goal of the season.
When these teams met in mid-January, Wilmington’s Gabby Daniels came up with an overtime goal to claim a dramatic 5-4 win. Following that pivotal mid-season success, Stoneham-Wilmington enjoyed a 5-1-1 stretch of hockey, including key victories over Bishop-Fenwick and Reading. A scoring drought ensued, however, featuring a paltry two goals in the last three games.
“We broke it down in the locker room and it’s a matter of returning to the basics,” shared Lapiana. “We just need to take a few simple steps to return to winning hockey. We’re hoping we can get back on track and do what we do, especially with the playoffs around the corner. There are only so many things that we do well but when we do those things well, we’re a tough team to earn points against. When we don’t do those things well, we look like we did against Wakefield.”
Wrapping up the regular season, Stoneham-Wilmington took part in the Framingham Inclusion Cup tournament, held at the Loring Arena over Tuesday and Wednesday (results in after press time). Along with S-W, teams invited to compete included Auburn, Medway, and Framingham.
Lapiana was hoping he could right the ship during these two final games before the MIAA Tournament commences next week.
