WILMINGTON – Through the first few weeks of this abbreviated season, the Wilmington High School Boys Hockey team had just a handful of practices with the entire team together. Last Wednesday the season started, and besides trying to get the rust off, trying to gel together and trying to do all of that under the new rules and protocols, the 'Cats had the very difficult task of playing three games in five days, including the first two against a perennial state contender, Burlington, who last February competed in the Super-8 tournament.
While the three games didn't result in any victories, the 'Cats showed that despite the rust and lack of practice time, that they can compete with the best of them. Wilmington fell to Burlington 4-2 in round one, 5-3 in round two despite having a 2-0 lead, and then rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Wakefield on Sunday morning, only to come back and tie the Warriors, 3-3.
“Playing on back-to-back days is a tough spot to be in,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “I am proud of the players. Facing a tough situation, no one quit and they all worked hard to get back into the game.”
In the tie, senior Robert Courtney provided the sparks as he scored not one but two shorthanded goals, before Peter Kourkoutas tied the game up on the power play with a nice one-timer from the slot area. Defensemen Matt Pendenza and Matt Vinal had one assist each.
Goalie Sam Cedrone played well making 26 saves.
In the first loss to Burlington, freshman Mike Daniels scored both goals while Courtney and Pendenza had the assists.
“(Burlington) controlled the game early and again we started to play catch up all night long,” said Scanlon. “We kept cutting the deficit to one, cut it one again.”
On Saturday afternoon, the two teams met against at Ristuccia, playing two 22:30 minute blocks/halves. The 'Cats got on the board first on the power play as Courtney tipped home a slap shot taken by Pendenza from the right point after he received a pass from partner CJ Petrie.
With under eight minutes to go, the 'Cats made it 2-0 as Pendenza took the puck down the left wing boards. As he gained some speed, he was able to avoid a defenseman's check along the boards, squirting free, before coming off the left hand circle and firing a quick wrist shot to the top far corner.
Burlington was able to cut the lead in half with 6:16 to go and the 'Cats went into the break ahead 2-1 and holding a 13-8 advantage in shots.
Just 1:29 into the second block, Burlington tied it up on the first of three straight goals by Jack Jay. He scored his second 34 seconds later to make it 3-2. Later on, with 7:21 left in the game, Burlington was called for a penalty and six seconds later, the 'cats tied it back up as Pendenza took a wrist shot through a screen which was tipped in by senior Chris Bernazani, while Petrie again grabbed an assist.
But 41 seconds later, Burlington got the game winner coming off a turnaround, before adding one more with 3:11 to go.
“The effort was gone. I thought we played a better first block than the second one. Turnovers are a problem – that go-ahead goal was tough. Three successive kids turned the puck over in our end. We had a good thing going. It was 3-3 and the very next shift we turned the puck over and they scored.
“The first ten to twelve minutes we played great. The penalties started and it slows your momentum. The effort is good but like (Burlington High coach) Bob (Conceison) said, these are like scrimmages (because we haven't had many practices yet) so this is like our sixth scrimmage, so you just have to make the best of it.”
After playing three games in eight days, the 'Cats will be off for eight and host Wakefield on Monday for a 2:00 pm matinee start.
