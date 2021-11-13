FOXBORO/WILMINGTON – This past Friday night, the Wilmington High School Football team overcame a big challenge beating No. 6 seed Middleboro at their place in the first round of the Division 4 statewide tournament.
Come this Saturday (6 pm), the Wildcats have another challenge to meet – what appears to be a much steeper hill to climb.
For the second weekend in a row, Wilmington will travel and face a higher seed in the tournament with a trip to the Ahern Middle School to take on the Foxboro Warriors.
“They are really a fantastic offensive team. They run the heck out of the ball. That one running back is very good and their quarterback can make a lot of plays too,” said head coach Craig Turner. “It's going to be a really tough challenge. They're good, they're good.
“We're going to have to play similar to the way we did tonight, if not even better, but hey we're alive and we're playing a game that means something next week.”
The running back Turner is referring to is Dylan Gordon, who by all accounts is the real deal. Through the team's first five games this season, he had 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns.
After that the team beat Canton 42-8 and then Oliver Ames, a game that saw him score five more touchdowns. In last week's 45-13 playoff win over Newburyport, he only played the first half after the Warriors jumped out to a 45-0 lead. In the two quarters, the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder who is going to play at Bowdoin next year, had eight carries for 100 yards with a rushing touchdown, and also added two pick-6's – a pair of interception returns for touchdowns.
Foxboro head coach Jack Martinelli is in his 40th year and said that Gordon is up there as one of the best in the program's rich tradition.
“I think when he went to a lot of the camps, the college camps (he developed),” Martinellii said to the Boston Herald during a feature story on Gordon back in mid-October. “The feedback was tremendous. We had an abbreviated season last year (Fall II). We only played five games. They canceled out on us the last two games just as he was rounding out.
“I think everybody’s eyes lit up when he went to these camps, running a 4.6 (in the 40-yard dash) for them at 6-2.5, 205 (pounds), 210. So this puts him in a different category as far as the raw numbers.”
Besides Gordon, quarterback Tom Marcucella has had a fine season with Rashaad Way as his top receiver, while linebacker Dylan Kerrigan leads a defense that given up 14 points or less over their eight-game winning streak, coming after a loss to Milford in the season opener.
On the season, Foxboro has faced five teams that have advanced to the playoffs, losing to the No. 2 seed in Division 2 in Milford, to beating the No. 3 and 13 seeds in Division 3 in North Attleboro (21-14) and Stoughton (49-13), respectively, then topping the No. 3 seed in this D4 bracket Plymouth South (51-14) as well as Newburyport last week.
