SOMERVILLE/WILMINGTON – The day that Alex Rivera left the hospital with his newborn son Andrew, he stopped somewhere before going home.
“The first place I took Andrew after he was born was the (boxing) gym,” said Alex. “His mother thought I was crazy. I put him in the car seat in the middle of the ring, I did a little shadowboxing (around him) and then we went home. He's been in the gym for 16 years. He has been training basically since he was born.”
Alex is a former boxer, who won numerous Golden Gloves and National titles. Born in New York, he moved to Puerto Rico when he was two, and returned to the United States in 1991, living in Chelsea and Lynn, Mass, before eventually moving to Wilmington, and now lives in Reading.
Shortly after the time he moved back here, Alex was traveling with former former Heavyweight Champion Johnny Ruiz and his manager, Norman Stone of Wilmington, who are Alex's Godfather and Grandfather, respectively.
During the time Alex spent with them, he decided to end his own career and take up a new one, training novice, amateur and professional boxers. He and his brothers opened up a gym “Rivera Brothers Boxing” in Lynn and spent years training young boxers, including siblings Rashida and Rashidi Ellis, the first is one of the top welterweight boxers in the country, while his sister will represent the United States in the Olympic Games.
Besides that, Alex is also a volunteer at the Somerville Boxing Club where he trains two Wilmington kids, newcomer Jared Venezia, and his son Andrew, the toddler he took to the gym some 16 years ago.
This Saturday, the two will be in the ring fighting – Jared for the first time and Andrew for the second time. Two years ago he made his debut at Dillbough Stadium in Somerville and he knocked down his opponent from New York in the second round.
“We are fighting on Saturday and it's going to be fun,” said Andrew, a sophomore at WHS. As of Monday morning, the specifics of the fight had yet to be announced. “It's the first fights back after COVID-19, and it's going to be an experience. We have been getting ready for it, we have been waiting and we're itching to get out there.”
Andrew, who in 2019 was a member of the WHS sub-varsity football teams, was asked about the story of visiting a boxing gym, just minutes after leaving the hospital.
“A lot of people ask me how I got into boxing and once I get going and tell them, they'll say 'wow, you have one of those stories that really, really touches your heart and shows you how you can keep it all going through your family'.”
That family includes Stone, who was the cutman/manager for Ruiz for 20 years, before retiring in 2005.
“My Pops is a great guy. He has showed me what old-time boxing was like, he gave me a little taste of what it was like with the old-times and how different it was,” said Andrew. “He used to tell some great fight stories, some great stories with him and Johnny and just life experiences so I don't make those mistakes with my boxing career.”
Andrew didn't make too many mistakes in his first fight. His opponent was given an eight-count in the first round, before Andrew won by knockout in the second.
“At that time, I was fighting at 119 (pounds) and I fought a kid from New York. The first round was a little confusing. I had to study him out and towards the end I got an eight count. Then in the second round, I just knocked him down (and won),” said Andrew.
Alex said that when it comes to his son, the boxer, his knowledge of the sport is unparalleled.
“Andrew is very smart. He knows the sport of boxing in and out. If he decides to be a fighter, he has a bright future. If he decides to be a trainer, he has a bright future in the sport of boxing because he knows so much about it. He has been doing it for sixteen years now. He is a boxer and he likes to box.
“He is tall, he has a good reach and the definition of boxing is the art of hitting and not getting hit and that's him. He likes to stay outside and tries not to get too much, but his style works. If he needs to take somebody out, he will do that. He's a very smart boxer.”
Andrew agreed with that assessment, saying taking punches is not something he necessarily enjoys.
“I don't like to get that much, but I tend to go inside. I'm mostly a boxer, I stay from the outside but I can get myself into some battles. I'm more of a jab guy. I flustered my opponent with jab punches and then towards the end of the round is when I started to bring my power punches (to put him away),” he said.
Come Saturday, he's hoping to have a repeat showing of that.
“My dad has an old saying that 'if you're ready, then you don't have to get ready' so everyday I train with Jared,” he said. “I'm relaxed and ready. I try not to think about it that much so it's not in my head. I'm ready to go, I've been training for a while and I'm ready for Saturday.”
Andrew was asked about his future in the sport and said that he has big aspirations.
“I want to continue boxing and I would like to turn professional, maybe in Mexico. We're going to keep fighting amateur this year and see where it takes us,” he said.
