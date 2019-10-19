WILMINGTON — Hundreds of folks in the Wilmington Hockey Community, and the community at large, came out to support the final Tony Alonardo 5K on Sunday.
Tony, as you may know, unexpectedly passed away in April of 2015. His passing rocked the Wilmington Hockey community, in which he was a coach in just about every level of the sport.
Away from the stretching, jogging, walking, race-running, and official times, people had the chance to share their favorite stories or memories of Tony on the record.
John Foley, who served on the Wilmington Youth Hockey board with Tony for several years, read a eulogy at his funeral.
“He was very passionate about the sport [of hockey],” said Foley.
Foley told the story of how he used to build an outdoor hockey rink in the backyard of his house every winter and let Tony’s older daughter Sarah practice slapshots.
“[One night], my wife Melanie is watching from the window, and all of the sudden, we see Tony throw all of the hockey sticks at Sarah [because she kept missing the net].
“Tony yells ‘Are you kidding me?’ and it almost got to the point where my wife jokingly yelled at him saying, “Don’t make me go out there!”
The playful yet passionate banter was something Tony was always known for.
Tony was also known for life lessons. Janice Gennetti took every lesson of his to heart.
Gennetti served as the president on the board for Wilmington Youth Hockey for four years, but was never immune to advice.
“Tony would always tell me, ‘I trusted people too much,’” said Gennetti.
She went on to say that she would always be grateful to be a part of Tony’s life.
Staying within the hockey family, Laura O’Neal became close with Tony and his family when his daughters, Michelle and Sarah, played hockey with her son Austin, who finished second overall in the race.
Laura O’Neal said Tony’s daughters put together a scrapbook with all of their dad’s favorite sayings, appropriately coined, ‘Tony-isms.’
“His girls came up with some the best lines,” she said.
Most of the kids Tony coached were all huddled next to O’Neal, and rattled off a few of them.
Luke Foley, son of John Foley, distinctly remembers 6 a.m. hockey practices.
“Every time he would pick me up for hockey practice, Tony and [Sarah and Michelle] would roll down the window, with sunglasses on, and jam out to Kid Rock’s ‘Bawitdaba,” said Luke.
“If you ain’t cheating, you ain’t trying” and “it’s all about the ‘W’” were some of the popular Tony-isms that have stuck with his players.
Tony had tremendous friendships away from the rink as well. Cheryl Donnellan was a best friend of his older sister Marie.
“He was everybody’s friend; he was their baby brother and was everything to that family,” said Donnellan.
No one spoke more glowingly about Tony than Joanne Luise, whose two sons, Nick and Daniel, also played hockey with Sarah and Michelle.
Joanne’s husband Michael coached with Tony for many years. Tony gave Michael the nickname ‘Luigi.’
“He is the only person that would ever call him that,” said Joanne Luise.
Every summer for many years, the Luise, Alonardo, Fitch, and Foley families would travel to a lake house in Sanford, Maine. The families did what every family would do on a summer vacation, head to a nearby body of water, and grill delicious food.
But, it was HOW the food was grilled that sparked, for a lack of a better word, a debate.
“The debate was, ‘Do you press down a burger when it is on the grill?’”
Tony would argue that when you press down on the burger, it let’s the juice and grease out, like a hockey puck (no pun intended).
No one knows who won the debate to this day.
The last TonyA5K was a lot like the first, according to Luise, who went on to say the hockey family is unbelievably tight, and that is all because of Tony
“You don’t miss it, it’s amazing that it has kept for this long, and I hope that people don’t forget about him.”
The Wilmington community will never forget Tony Alonardo.
