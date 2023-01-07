STONEHAM — One would have thought that the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team would hold the upper hand over Woburn in their season rematch, especially after hammering the Tanners 5-1 in their first meeting two weeks earlier.
But it was obvious that Stoneham-Wilmington took their opponent far too lightly at the outset of Saturday’s matinee at the Stoneham Arena and suffered the consequences, dropping a winnable game, 3-2.
Leading 2-1 early in the second period, S-W allowed a pair of goals less than two minutes apart before the intermission and was unable to answer in the third, despite ten labeled shots in the waning minutes.
“Woburn is one of the better-coached teams in the League,” said Stoneham-Wilmington Coach John Lapiana, following the defeat. “They make their adjustments shift by shift and we have to be able to respond to those adjustments. But as long as the girls are going to play Woo Hoo hockey, we’re going to end up on the short end of the stick.”
In an evenly-played first period, the teams skated to a one-all tie with each burying a power play goal. Woburn struck first as Kate Sullivan collected a cross-ice pass along the blue line from Nora Kennedy and beat Maddie Sainato high to the stick side.
At the outset of their man-advantage, Woburn was entirely disorganized and Wilmington’s top-scorer Lily MacKenzie tried to render shorthanded damage, manufacturing a pair of decent threats off neutral zone steals. In each instance, however, the shots were targeted for the midsection of goalie Cadence Pearce.
“They had a young goaltender and she did a good job,” said Lapiana. “Unfortunately, we made it easier for her with a lot of shots into the belly or wide of the net.”
Stoneham-Wilmington, skating on a power play late in the first, evened it on Ashley Mercier’s first of the season. With helpers from Gabby Daniels and Katelin Halley, Mercier skimmed a long bid from the left point which stunned Pearce, five-hole.
At 10:58 of the second period, Stoneham-Wilmington claimed its first lead as an opportunistic Halley, camped out in front of the Tanner net, redirected a Daniel’s feed from the left point.
Woburn later recaptured the lead with a pair, first from Savannah Powers to tie it with 4:46 left in the second and then a go-ahead tally from Sullivan, her second of the afternoon just minutes later.
While she would never use it as an excuse, Sainato was still under the weather, battling an illness that had forced her to miss a start against Quincy-North Quincy earlier in the week.
“Maddie was still feeling pretty awful,” said Lapiana. “But she insisted on returning to the ice. She played very well under the circumstances.”
Trailing by a goal, Stoneham-Wilmington cranked up the intensity in the third, outshooting the Tanners by an 11-3 margin down the stretch. As the minutes ticked away, Lapiana was preparing to exchange Sainato for an extra-attacker. Unfortunately, he was unable to deploy the strategy as the officials, with 1:25 remaining, whistled MacKenzie for a borderline roughing infraction. Tripped up in the slot, MacKenzie slid headlong and collided with the goalie. It seemed as if she was unable to stop her forward trajectory toward the net.
“Questionable,” was the only comment an irate Lapiana would share regarding an unfounded penalty that might have impacted the end result.
Pearce, the same goaltender who yielded five goals to Stoneham-Wilmington in the first go-round between these teams, denied Ava Krasco on a breakaway as the game came to a close.
“We play systems hockey and when one player steps outside the system, it effectively puts us in a short-handed position,” explained Lapiana. “We end up giving up odd-man rushes, cough up the puck in our own zone and give up real estate in our own end. Today, we got beat to every puck. We’re playing harder, but not smarter.”
On Monday afternoon, the Stoneham-Wilmington skaters came storming back with a 3-1 defeat of the 1-5 Brookline Warriors at Stoneham Arena. Wilmington’s MacKenzie once again led the offense, scoring all three goals, one in each period, to record her second hat trick of the season. Single assists were rewarded on each of the goals to Sofjia Romanowski, Sophia Carpentieri, and Mercier. MacKenzie currently leads her team with 6-goals and 1 assist.
“It was a good win,” said Lapiana, who improved to 4-2 overall. “Lily MacKenzie played a tremendous game. She is such a powerful weapon. We don’t always like to rely on her but it’s good to know that she’s out there. This is the first game that I felt like we’re playing like a team and heading in the right direction.”
Lapiana also gave credit to Wilmington’s Mercier for quickly adapting to a move from defense to forward that bolstered the offense.
“We moved Ashley up front from defense,” the coach explained. “That was a big change because she moved the puck off the hash, off the wall, and into the zone and Lily took advantage of it every time.”
Stoneham-Wilmington visited Melrose on Wednesday (results in after press time) and will host Burlington on Saturday at 4 p.m.
