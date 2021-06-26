BEDFORD – In almost any other season, the Wilmington High Baseball team’s 2-10 regular season record would not have allowed them to qualify for post-season play. It would not have allowed them one more opportunity to show just what kind of team they can be when they play to their potential.
But this season of course is unlike any other in so many ways, with the MIAA rules allowing the Wildcats to opt in to this year’s tournament. Given that final opportunity, the Wildcats made the most of it, playing their best game of the season at the best possible time last Friday afternoon when they upset Bedford in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, coming from behind to rout the Bucs by a score of 9-4 and advance to the first round where they took on North Reading on Monday.
The Wildcats entered Friday’s game as the 24th and last seed in the sectional, and were taking on a Bedford team that had earned the No. 9 seed by going 10-7 on the season. But that hardly mattered once the teams took the field.
Led by some outstanding pitching from both starter Joe Dynan and relief pitcher Jacob Roque, as well as some timely hitting from several players, the Wildcats dominated the Bucs over the second half of the game to win going away.
“This is the best we have played all year, no question about it,” Wilmington coach Aldo Caira said. “They did everything I asked of them. They moved runners over, they came up with clutch hits, they were fielding the ball great. It took 12 games, but they finally started playing the way they can.”
Dynan (4 IP, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 5 strikeouts) picked up the win and Roque (3 IP, 3 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts) got the save to lead the way on the mound for the Wildcats, while there were plenty of offensive heroes throughout the game. Wilmington trailed trailed 3-2 after four innings, but exploded for four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead and never looked back.
After a scoreless first inning by both teams, senior catcher Nico Piazza got the Wildcats off to a strong start with a home run to left field to make the score 1-0. The next batter, senior centerfielder Derek Gallucci reached on an error, advancing to second on a wild throw to first. Two batters later, after senior Jimmy McCarron had advanced Gallucci to third with a sacrifice bunt, senior Tyler Fenton ripped an RBI single to left to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Wildcats.
“The home run by Nico was huge. He just laid into that,” Caira said. “He has actually been something like 0 for his last three games, but he has had a couple of really good batting practices lately and we just kind of felt that maybe today would be his game, so it was nice to see him do that.”
The score would remain 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth, when Bedford score three times to take the lead. A leadoff walk, a single and a balk by Dynan put runners at second and third with nobody out for the Bucs and when Owen Brazee ripped an RBI double to centerfield, the score was suddenly tied at 2-2. A fielder’s choice later in the inning moved Brazee over to third inning and a Wilmington error allowed him to score to give Bedford a 3-2 lead.
The lead didn’t last long, however, as the Wildcats struck for four runs in the top of the fifth. Drew Gallucci started things off for the Wildcats with an infield single, and pinch hitter Jack Toomey reached on a walk to put runners at first and second.
After Matt Vinal was called out on a rather dubious catcher interference call, Piazza singled to load the bases for the Wildcats, Derek Gallucci singled to right to score Drew Gallucci and Toomey and advance Piazza to third and the Wildcats led 4-3.
Wilmington would add two more runs in the inning, the first coming when Piazza scored on a wild pitch and the second coming when McCarron doubled to center to score Drew Gallucci to make the score 6-3 heading to the bottom of the fifth.
“We got the hits when we needed them today,” Caira said. “We have had some tough ones this year. We just haven’t had the killer instinct, but we had it today. They reached back and got it. They deserve a lot of credit.”
There wasn’t a lot of drama from that point on, as the Wildcats would add a pair of runs in the sixth when Vinal singled to center to score Drew Gallucci and then came around to score himself after stealing second base and then advancing on a pair of wild pitches to make the score 8-3.
Bedford countered with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Wildcats would tack on one more run in the top of the seventh when Dynan singled to center to score pinch runner Burke Zimmer to make the score 9-4 and secure the Wildcats date against North Reading.
