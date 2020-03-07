WILMINGTON – Survive and advance. It has been the mantra of teams in post season play for as long as anyone can remember and it remains the same today. This past Sunday afternoon, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team did just that, surviving not only a gritty, much better than their record Dracut team, but also some brutal officiating, to come away with a 61-56 victory in the MIAA Division 2 North quarterfinals at Cushing Gymnasium.
In a game that featured a total of 76 fouls and 122 free throws between both teams, with five Wilmington players, including four of their starters, fouling out of the game (nine in all), the Wildcats eventually came out on top, advancing to the sectional semifinals — for the second time in three years — where they will take on defending Division 2 state champion Pentucket on Wednesday night at Lawrence High School.
To be clear, the officiating was brutal for both sides, with four members of the Middies also fouling out of the game, but the Wildcats certainly got the worst of the exchange with starters Kylie DuCharme, Jenna Tavanese, Jenna Sweeney and Anne Wingate, along with key reserve Alyssa Morrison, all having fouled out by around the midway point of the fourth quarter.
Making the whole situation worse was that it was not as if the teams were committing extremely hard fouls, or engaging in chippy play. It just seemed that nearly every trip up the court, a foul was called, one way or the other.
Morrison started the procession to the bench when she fouled out with 22 seconds left in the third quarter. Keep in mind, she didn't even enter the game until late in the first quarter. Sweeney followed her to the sidelines just 14 seconds into the fourth quarter, where she was soon joined by Wingate, who picked up her fifth foul with 6:00 left in the game.
The Wildcats two leading scorers, DuCharme and Tavanese each fouled out within 13 seconds of each other later in the quarter, with DuCharme heading to the bench at the 3:40 mark and Tavanese following shortly thereafter, with 3:27 left.
To put it in perspective, the teams shot a combined 82 free throws in the second half alone, a span of 16 minutes of game time. Granted, some of it was the Middies fouling the Wildcats intentionally late in the game, but the total was still outrageous.
Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson was asked after the game if she had ever been part of a game like this, and not surprisingly, she, like everyone else in attendance on Sunday, never had been.
"No, absolutely not, because of the frequency of the whistles it was hard for the game to have a flow to it. You have practices to prepare for game situations, work on different schemes and things you want to try, and all of that work gets negated when the game doesn’t have a flow to it." Robinson said. “We have never had a game with foul trouble all year and we have never had more than one person foul out."
No. 4 Wilmington (16-5) was led by 17 points and eight rebounds from senior Olivia Almeida, the only member of their starting lineup to not foul out of the game, while No. 12 Dracut (9-13) got a game high 26 points from freshman Ashlee Talbot, including 17 in the fourth quarter.
DuCharme and Tavanese both once again had outstanding games for the Wildcats, despite being in foul trouble from the second quarter on. DuCharme had 17 points and 23 rebounds, while Tavanese had 13 points, five steals and four assists.
The real story of the game for the Wildcats however, was the key minutes they got off their bench, with players like Olivia Spizuoco, Kiara Nadeau, Madison Grace and Kayla Smith all contributing with big minutes down the stretch to seal the game away.
“Our bench stepped up big time,” Robinson said. “That was a big time step up to kind of go along with what has helped up be successful all season. We played like a team and they stepped up to the plate. I don't think I did a good job preparing them for that moment, because that's not something I would ever anticipate happening, having five players in our rotation on the bench fouled out. So, for lack of preparation, they did a heck of a job stepping up and closing out that game."
Wilmington led 16-6 at the end of one quarter and extended their lead to as many as 17 in the second quarter before settling for a 30-17 lead at the half. Both teams struggled to find their offense early on, with Wilmington leading 6-0 midway through the first quarter and Dracut not scoring their first points until 3:33 remained in the quarter. Almeida, however was locked in, scoring one first quarter points on three 3-pointers to help the Wildcats to their seven point lead after the first eight minutes.
DuCharme scored six points in the second quarter, four of them from the line to help the Wildcats extend their lead to as many as 17 with 1:15 left in the half when Sweeney hit a bucket to make the score 30-13. Four of DuCharme's six points came from the free throw line, where she was stellar all game, where she scored 15 of her 17 points, going 15-for-18 from the line.
After leading by 13 at the half, Wilmington extended their lead once again to as many as 17 in the third quarter after a pair of DuCharme free throws made the score 34-17 with 6:00 left in the frame. But Dracut fought back going on a 9-0 run, with six of the points coming from Talbot, to close within 34-26 with 3:49 left in the quarter.
Wilmington pushed the lead back up to 15 at the end of three quarters at 45-30, with the final four points of the quarter coming on a great sequence by Tavanese. She started by knocking down free throws on consecutive trips down the court, and then with Dracut attempting to make one last bid to close the gap before the end of the quarter, she came up with a steal at about midcourt and went the length of the floor from there for a layup with 3.5 seconds left in the frame.
But once again Dracut battled their way back into the game, and once again it was Talbot leading the way, eventually pulling Dracut to within 53-45 with 2:43 left after hitting four consecutive free throws. With the Wildcats down four starters, it was up to Almeida to step up for her team in the closing minutes, and did she ever.
With the Wildcats leading 55-45, but with Dracut holding all of the momentum, Almeida, who from midway through the third quarter on with four fouls, hit the shot of the game for her team, nailing a three-pointer with 1:30 left in the game to pretty much put the final nail in the coffin for Dracut's chances.
"I took my last timeout really early, I think with about three minutes left, and we said, we want the ball in Olivia's hands," Robinson said. "Because she is the one with the experience and is a senior leader. And she stepped up big time, being able to finish the game without picking up her fifth foul, and then she hit that big shot for us."
The Middies continued to battle to the end, even converting on a four point play with 5.9 seconds left in the game to account for the 61-56 final, but Almeida's basket all but sealed the deal for the Wildcats.
Wilmington will now move on to the sectional semifinals where they will meet No. 1 seed and defending Division 2 state champion Pentucket on Wednesday night. Pentucket eliminated the Wildcats last season in the sectional quarterfinals by a score of 61-34 and defeated them in the St. Mary's Tournament this season back on February 16 by a score of 68-50.
Beating the 21-2 Sachems will be no easy task, but Robinson and her squad are ready for the challenge.
"They are the team to beat," Robinson said. "We are going to get ready. We have two days to get ready, and give them our best shot."
LEAGUE ALL-STARS
The Middlesex League announced its league all-stars in basketball recently. Wilmington High junior Kylie DuCharme was named the Freedom Division's Most Valuable Player, while, teammate Jenna Tavanese was named to the All-Conference team and Olivia Almeida was named as a league all-star.
On the boys side, Thomas Mallinson, a sophomore, was named as a league all-star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.