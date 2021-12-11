WILMINGTON – In sports, whenever an athlete or a coach strives to do something that no one else has ever done, it's always a big deal. Or at least it is in the Town Crier's eyes.
Back in 2016, Brian Schell was named the paper's Coach of the Year after he guided the girls indoor track team to its first undefeated season and first league title in program history.
In 2018, Schell won the award for the second time in three years, after he coached the boys cross-country team to a third place finish at the Division 2 All-State Meet, the best performance from any Wildcat team since 1974. The year before in '17, he coached the team to its first ever All-State appearance.
Now three years later, Schell is the Town Crier's Coach of the Year for the third time in five calendar years – not counting last year as there was no award due to COVID. In the 27 years, Steve Scanlon has won it six times and now Schell is the runner-up with three, while three others have won it twice each.
All Schell did this calendar year was lead the outdoor girls track team to a 5-0 record including the program's first ever league championship and then about five months later, he guided the girls' cross-country team to a 4-2 overall record, which included being in a three-way tie for first place in the Middlesex League Freedom Division. That was also the first league title of any kind in program history. Several weeks later, thanks to a fourth place at the sectional meet, the Wildcats qualified for the All-State Meet for the first time in program history, finishing ninth in the state for Division 2.
In his three seasons of coaching the girls Fall-2 and Outdoor Track teams, as well as cross-country, the teams combined for a 14-2 record and won two league titles.
In five years, Schell has coached four different programs to historical seasons.
Certainly, that's big in anyone's eyes.
“Brian has done a great job with the cross country program and with the girls track program,” said Athletic Director Mia Muzio. “He is knowledgeable and skilled, enjoys what he is doing, and is truly dedicated to the sport. You can tell that the kids love to run for him and that he makes it an enjoyable experience for each of them. I am excited to see the future for our cross country and girls track programs.”
Schell's passion for cross-country and track are second to none. He truly loves coaching and it doesn't matter to him if the team is 0-5, 1-4 with losses all coming from the final event of the day, or 5-0 with a league title. He's been Mr. Consistent ever since he started as an assistant coach back in 2010, before eventually becoming a three-season (four team) coach.
“I don't look at wins all of the time, especially in this sport because it's individual first and I tell them that as an individual, you need to get yourself motivated and out there doing the work especially in the off-season,” said Schell. “That's when you can start aspiring and being a support system for your teammates and that's how you start building up a team. Clearly over the years, a lot of people have stepped up and have been putting in the work in the off-season. They know that I stress that a lot with both the girls and the boys, especially in cross-country.
“You'll have your seasons of having losing records, but at the same time, kids will have their personal records, they'll have their individual moments and that's what it's most about. At the same time over the last couple of seasons, we have really turned things around in terms of the team so it's definitely showing that everybody's work is paying off. The culture of the program that these kids have built and all of the support from one another is just phenomenal.”
Back in the cold winter months, the Wildcats indoor track team competed outside as part of the Fall-2 season. Wilmington had just 21 members on the team and came away with a very impressive 4-1 record.
Less than two weeks later, with warmer temperatures, the same 21 kids, along with seven newcomers were back on the Frank Kelley Track to make history.
“I remember saying at the beginning of the season that we had the versatility (to win a league championship). We had the depth, we had the versatility, we had the talent and we had the team to do it. I knew that I could put a lot of kids in a lot of different events. I believed that they could all step up and they did. Whatever we needed, the girls did,” he said.
Besides the 5-0 record and the league title, Wilmington went on to have its best finish ever at the Middlesex League Championship meet taking fourth, and followed that up the next meet with a fourth at the sectional meet.
After a brief summer break, Schell was back to coach the girls and the boys cross-country teams. With the addition of Shea Cushing, who put down her field hockey stick for her running shoes, the 'Cats made magic once again. The team finished 4-2 overall, the first loss was to large school opponent Arlington, and the last was on a terrible Melrose course. The loss on that day meant that Wilmington ended the season in a three-way tie for first along with Melrose and Wakefield.
Several days later at the league championship meet, the 'Cats again finished with a program best fourth place, which was better than both of those teams.
Schell was asked about taking home two league titles in a matter of five months.
“I know it meant a lot to all of us when we won for the first time during that indoor season, so certainly these two titles mean a lot to all of us now. It's good because it shows you that the kids trust your coaching, they trust your training, they trust you and everything that you are doing to help them improve, and they look up to you, which is great.
“I know that I can't do it by myself obviously. (Outdoor Track assistant) Coach (Don) Wilson does a tremendous job with the throwers – we had the discus throwers winning the state relays, we had the shot put throwers qualifying for the state meet. I remember Amie Russell throwing in the low 20s when she started out and then was throwing 33 feet by the time she left. He's done a lot for the throwers and I definitely can't thank him enough.
“I also can't thank Coach (Joe) Patrone enough with his work with the high jumpers. When we won the league indoors for the first time and I had no one who cleared opening height and shot put, we got swept in every meet in those two events and now with his work you have several kids qualifying for states, be league all-stars, be top three in the league, so he's just done a phenomenal job as well. Between both of them, I can't thank them enough for helping me, teaching me about the events that I'm not as familiar with.”
Over the years, Schell has admitted that he’s less stressed and a bit more at ease during practices and meets and that’s difficult at times as he’s always on the go.
“I'm more calm now because of the athletes that I have, especially this senior class. I have eleven of them and they all do a lot for me. When they were freshmen, I knew right away that this was going to be a strong crew. I knew I could trust them all, and every day the captains take care of what needs to be done. I know that all of the kids put the work in and that allows me to not stress about it (as much),” he said.
Schell jokes that he's 35 years old, single and still lives with his parents, but regardless of his age and his personal life, he continues to prove that not only can he coach, but he can coach with the best of them.
“I wouldn't change this for the world. I tell these kids that they are my family. They trust me, they support me, they are here for me just like I'm here for them and because I love this sport so much whether it's cross-country or track, I wouldn't give it up for the world. It just goes with the attitude that these girls have and it's just phenomenal that I have such a great group of athletes to work with, especially these last few years.”
