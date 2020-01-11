WILMINGTON – Several weeks ago at the last Wilmington School Committee Meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand announced an update on the search for the new Athletic Director at WHS.
He said that the plan he put forth more than a month ago remains on target, meaning the deadline to apply for the position passed on January 4th. Initial interviews will be held from January 13-24th and the finalists will be announced the week of January 27th with the intention of naming the new person on February 24th.
The Town Crier has learned that three members of the WHS coaching staff have applied for the position including assistant baseball coach Brian Caira, head boys basketball coach Dennis Ingram and head girls lacrosse coach Bill Manchester.
Wilmington resident Ron Jordan, a longtime baseball coach and Tewksbury resident Zachary Swale, who runs the Mill City Eagles semi-pro football team, have also applied, the Crier has learned.
The Search/Screening Committee has also been announced. It will be run by the district's human resource director Andrea Stern-Armstrong and will feature Leanne Ebert (District Administrator), Kevin Welch (Building Administrator), Stephanie Murray (WHS Teacher), Laura Stinson and Patrick Taylor (Coaches), Brian Kane and Ranee Rooney (parents) and Emily Lee (student).
Ebert is also the WHS Field Hockey Coach and Welch previously served as the WHS Girls Tennis Coach and is now the Principal at the Shawsheen Elementary School.
The new AD is slated to take over on July 1st and he/she will become the school's sixth AD following Larry Cushing, Jim Martin (6 months), Jim Gillis, Ed Harrison and Tim Alberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.