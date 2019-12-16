WILMINGTON — The final installment of the decade pieces is below, as I rank the top ten high school teams from 2010 to the present day. So here goes:
2011-2012 WHS BOYS HOCKEY TEAM
Back on March 18, 2012, 17 student-athletes from WHS gathered together dressed in shirts and ties, boarded a bus and took a trip to the TD Garden to take on Franklin for a chance of a state championship. In thrilling fashion, the Wildcats, who entered the Division 2 North Sectional tournament as the No. 6 seed, pulled off the inevitable, beating Franklin, 3-2, behind a hat trick from Cam Owens and a brilliant performance inbetween the pipes by newly named Town Crier Male Athlete of the Decade Drew Foley (17 saves).
It was after the game with cameras and microphones surrounding the Town Crier's two-time Coach of the Decade Steve Scanlon, when he asked about guiding the team to its first ever state championship and his words certainly raised the hair on your arms.
"It's going to take a little while to sink in. It's been a long haul for us. We've been close a bunch of times. I think it's more a culmination of things. Everyone who has ever played at Wilmington High can take a piece of this title. These guys did a great job winning it, but it's really been a program wide goal. To see it happen is amazing. If you ever played hockey at Wilmington High today is a proud day for you," he said.
Wilmington finished that season with a 16-4-5 overall record, including a perfect 5-0 record in the playoffs with wins over No. 9 seed Newburyport (6-2), No. 1 seed Lynnfield (2-1), No. 5 seed North Andover (2-0) and No. 10 seed Winthrop (4-2) which put the team into the Garden. In the five games, Wilmington never gave up more than two goals in a game, and outscored the five teams 17-7.
Statically speaking, the Wildcats had seven players with 18 points or less including Owens (21-24-45), Jake Rogers (16-13-29), captain Dalton Rolli (10-16-26), Brian Pickett (5-20-25), Brendan McDonough (5-16-21), Luke Foley (14-5-19) and Cody McGowan (7-11-18) as it really was a spread out offensive attack.
The defensemen were led by Pickett, Castellano, Cerbone and Cam Collins were never flashy but certainly strong on the blue line and just got the job done. And Drew Foley ended up posting six shut outs and was nothing short of sensational in the wins over Lynnfield and North Andover.
The entire team included: Jake Rogers, Cody McGowan, Brendan McDonough, Dylan DiNatale, Cam Owens, Cam Collins, Brian Pickett, Trevor Foley, Joe Russell, Dalton Rolli, Anthony Castellano, Adam Siegel, Frank Cerbone, Luke Foley, James O'Neil, Brodie Curtis and Drew Foley.
2012-’13 WHS BOYS HOCKEY TEAM
Three hundred and sixty six days after winning their first ever state championship, a strong core of the same players returned and won for the second straight time, defeating Franklin again, this time by a 4-0 score.
This team was more explosive than the first and were all-around much better skaters from top to bottom which really made it difficult for opposing teams to stop them. After losing the season opener to Woburn, the 'Cats responded and won their next eight games including a 3-1 gem over Burlington, before falling in a magnificent game to Malden Catholic, the Division 1A state champs, 4-3.
After that the 'Cats went 6-0-1 before falling to Reading 3-1 and that would be the final loss of the season. Wilmington ended the season winning its last eight games, including five in the playoffs over Stoneham (5-2), Boston Latin (4-1), Lincoln-Sudbury (6-0), Danvers (7-2) and then Franklin, which came before 3,500 fans, who again piled into the TD Garden seats.
“I think last year was more shocking,” said Scanlon after that win. “We had spent so much time trying to get it and not getting it, but this year feels like more of a sense of accomplishment for the whole bunch of them. It’s tough to do it once, never mind going back and doing it a second time.”
Four different players scored goals in the victory including McGowan, McDonough, Rogers and Luke Foley, while, Drew Foley posted the shut out.
Wilmington ended that season at 21-3-2 and were crowned the D2 North Sectional and D2 State Champions for the second straight year.
The members of that team included: Joseph Castellano, Rogers, McGowan, McDonough, DiNatale, Billy Falter, Owens, Collins, Brooks Carter, Pickett, Nicholas DiRienzo, Andrew McDonough, Joseph Giroux, Steven DiFuria, Anthony Castellano, John Galasso, Jim Davey, Luke Foley, Sean Moon, O'Neil, Curtis and Drew Foley.
Scanlon, Brian Gouthro and Mark DiGiovanni were the coaches.
2013 WHS GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
Certainly this team was loaded with talent, but when it comes to soccer, you never know what to expect. Wilmington finished the regular season at 16-1-1, were the No. 1 seed and had three exciting victories including a 2-1 overtime win over Danvers with now volunteer coach Cassie Grasso scoring the game winner, a 2-0 gritty win over a fantastic Arlington team, and then a 2-1 win in penalty kicks over an outstanding Concord-Carlisle team.
Those three wins put the 'Cats into the Division 2 Eastern Mass Championship game (no West division so this was the state final) against another absolutely outstanding team from Notre Dame of Hingham, led by senior striker Gabriela Kenyon, who after that game went on to play at St. John's University.
The teams played into a shoot-out with Kenyon scoring the game winner — after both teams were tied through regulation and two overtime periods. Wilmington actually took the lead in the game, which was the first team in 23 games that NDA had trailed all season.
After the loss, surrounded by an emotional group of players, head coach Sue Hendee said it best when describing the game and the team's season.
“(This season was) incredible. I knew that we had potential to do well this year. Quite honestly I’m not sure that any of us can say that we expected to get here and have this kind of a game, but we just stayed focused all season long. Even towards the end of the regular season when we had already qualified and we had games that weren’t as significant, the kids buckled down, they played tough and were really proud of their record. And I’m just so proud of these kids. They have been just fabulous.”
The 2013 Wildcat Girls Soccer team included: tri-captains Alex Bischoff, Lauren Amazeen and Kaitlyn Curley as well as fellow seniors Rachael Mara, Cassie Grasso, Adrianna Kippenberger, Marina Otis, Ashleigh Howland, Caroline Robarge and Kelly Hartsough, the lone junior Kristen Luise, sophomores Kaila Bavin, Jordyn Granara, Caitlin Ferreira, Casey McFall, Jamie Spinazola, Devyn Malatesta, Alexa Papastathis, Kellie Souza and Christina Spinos, while the freshmen included Kayla McCauley, Olivia O’Regan, Nadia Barletta, Julianna Iocco and Stephanie Figueiredo.
2010 SHAWSHEEN TECH FOOTBALL
The actual win for the Rams was overshadowed by the wonderful story that head coach Al Costabile left the field as a winner, only to rush home so he could get ready to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding. But if you know Costabile and how great of a person and coach that he is, that made that day, that season and that championship title so, so special.
“I've been on the losing end twice in Super Bowls. And this is a great feeling. I've never felt it before. It's fantastic. Just holding this trophy is good stuff. This has to be one of the greatest days of my life. I'm very fortunate. It really is a tremendous day.”
Shawsheen defeated Blue Hills Regional of Canton, 20-6, to win what was the Division 4 Super Bowl at the time, played at Curry College. It was the first championship in the Rams' history, while it was the third Super Bowl appearance for Costabile after falling in two previous attempts while coaching at Bishop Fenwick.
The game was tied up at 6-6 before Shawsheen scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to prevail, led by a 25-yard TD run by Steve Reynolds, who later added two defensive interceptions, before Matt Costello of Wilmington had a 35-yard, Pick-6 for the final score of the game to seal the victory.
“I looked up and saw the ball right in my face and just picked it off,” Costello said after that game. “I got some great blocks from my teammates. I could see the end zone and I just thought to myself I have to get there.”
2018+2019 BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM
These two teams, although a tad bit different, were lumped into one spot. The 2018 team made program history by finishing second at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Meet with its best performance since 1974. At the Championship Meet, Wilmington was led by Ben Packer, who was 10th overall, followed by Greg Adamek (11th), Nolan Kennedy (22nd), Sean Riley (24th), Kevin Elderd (25th) and then Joe Lydon and Jake Danieli.
That entire group minus Ben Packer and Kevin Elderd, returned for this season and again the Wildcats had a historical season, including the best performance ever at the Middlesex League Championship Meet (4th place) and following it up with another second place finish at the D4 Eastern Mass Meet and then a fourth place finish at the Division 2 All-State Meet, before ending it officially two weeks ago participating in the Foot Locker Championships in New York where the seven runners included Adamek, Joe Lydon, Riley, Kennedy, Alex Boehm, Sean Lydon and Danieli.
2017 WHS FOOTBALL TEAM
It was the best football season since 2004, and the best season overall in the modern-era considering the Wildcats made history by winning its first ever playoff game against a very well-respected program from Gloucester, 30-0.
Before the season started, Craig Turner was named head coach and his fun more laid-back attitude seemed to really benefit a program that had some savvy veterans and a handful of real talented players led by current Merrimack College star Tyler Roberts, quarterback Graham Smith, who came back from a serious injury during his junior year, and senior transfer running back John Kenney, who was nothing short of spectacular all season.
After that Division 4 North Sectional win over Gloucester, Wilmington then traveled to Marblehead and took on an outstanding squad. Trailing 24-0 at halftime, the Wildcats stormed back and played terrific in the second half but fell short at 24-17. Marblehead moved on but was defeated by Melrose in the sectional final.
“These kids are tough, tough kids. They don't fold to anything. I'm really proud of the way they played tonight. They left it all on the line but they have done that every single day. Every day they have put it all on the line. Every day. They practice real hard. This is a great group," said Turner after the Marblehead loss.
2013 WHS BOYS LACROSSE TEAM
What this team did was truly amazing. The year before the team finished 2-14, and came back to finish 14-4 (9-1 against ML D2 teams), and win the first and only Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title. That 2013 season is the only time the program has finished a season with a winning record.
The 'Cats then went into the state tournament and were defeated by Holliston, 14-10.
Wilmington was led that season by 12 seniors including: tri-captains Eric Jaeschke, Ryan Kennedy and Brian Priem, as well as Justin MacKinnon, Andrew Morris, Brooks Carter, Mitchell DeAmbrose, Mike Silva, Stanley Dancewicz, Kevin Dunfey, Arthur Papastathis and John Campbell.
“We had a fantastic season,” said second-year coach Kieran Kavanaugh after that loss. “We were 2-14 last season and we were 14-4 this season playing in the (first round of the) playoffs. We played one heck of a game today. The kids played hard, they left it out on the field and that’s all we can ask for. As a coaching staff we are proud of the kids and how they represented the town of Wilmington."
2017 WHS GIRLS TENNIS TEAM
Just like the previous three teams, the girls' tennis team also made program history during the magical and fun 2017 season. Wilmington captured its first ever state tournament playoff victory, a 3-2, gutsy performance against a tough North Andover team, which at the time, gave the 'Cats a 12-6 record, before falling in the next round to Dual County League powerhouse Wayland, 4-1.
The big and most timely win of that match came from senior Sam Maragioglio, who came from behind to win her match by scores of 3-6, 6-4 and 6-1, and that win sealed the team victory for the team.
Sophomore Lia Kourkoutas won her singles match at 6-0 and 6-2, while, the second doubles team of Christina Wright and Lauren Field also were victorious, winning 6-3 and 6-2 in straight sets.
Emily Hill played extremely well all season long as No. 1 singles and was just a sophomore, while Christina Woods and Carolyn Roney also had strong seasons competing in doubles play.
2013 WHS GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
This team was tremendous in every step of the way. The roster was filled with outstanding kids, who were so quick and aggressive defensively resulting in so many transition points, while, they could also shoot. This roster was stacked with the likes of the Brent Sisters, Carli and Christa, with former Town Crier Athletes of the Year Michelle Woods and Rachael Mara, as well as a very strong surrounding cast including Alex Derian, Jackie Kennedy, Lauren McKenna, Cailin O'Flaherty, Meghan Priem and Kim Woods, who were the other seniors at the time.
This team also never quit. Starting out 0-4, the team rallied back to finish 14-9 on the season, including a tremendous effort in the sectional semi-finals losing to state power Reading, who was led by University of Richmond player Olivia Healey. Wilmington trailed by 17 points and came within one point before falling 63-51 to end a truly magical season.
"I am proud of my kids. We had a great season. There is no shame in losing to Reading,” said head coach Jay Keane. “We were right in it until the last couple of minutes. We never quit. Our goal today was to hang around and I thought we did that right up until the last couple of minutes."
2012 WHS BOYS SOCCER TEAM
The 2012 WHS Boys Soccer team made program history at the time by winning its first ever Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title, the program's first title since winning in 2009 while competing in the Cape Ann League. At the time of the 3-0 week over Melrose, Arlington and Wakefield which gave the team the title, the 'Cats were 10-1-5, including a 6-0-3 record against ML D2 teams. After scoring just seven goals in their first seven games, the Wildcats were able to get things rolling outscoring teams 21-6 over the next eight games. At the other end, Wilmington had 10 shut outs in its first 16 games led by strong defender Kory McGilvary.
Wilmington went into the state tournament as the No. 3 seed at 12-1-5 and defeated both Marblehead, 4-0, and Bedford, 1-0, before falling to North Andover, 3-0, and they went on to lose in the state semi-final game to Medway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.