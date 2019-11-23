WILMINGTON — The Wilmington community has come together for their own before.
It’s not surprising that they have done the same for 14-year-old Reegan Noble.
Back in the summer, Noble was diagnosed with Stage-3 Lymphoma, but recently she received great news that she is now in the beginning stages of remission.
Back when the news first came out about Noble, Tom Derian, a longtime travel basketball coach here in town, who coached Noble for four years, decided to lend a hand.
“Once I heard what happened, I figured we would get together as a town and as a league and help the family out,” said Derian.
So he, along with Joe Maiella, the former Wilmington High School Boys Basketball coach and current Youth Travel Basketball League President, put together a 3-vs3- Basketball Tournament to raise money for Reegan’s medical bills. The tournament took place on Saturday morning at the middle school and was a complete success.
Reegan’s mother Dawn, was completely taken back by the generosity of the efforts of Derian and Maiella, as well as so thankful to all of the children from third through eighth grade who participated to all help her daughter during this difficult time.
“It’s been so overwhelming, it literally takes you back, it puts tears in your eyes,” she said. “It’s been awesome, it took me surprise, it makes you want to help a person that much more; thank you is not even enough.”
There is a GoFundMe page for Reegan for people to donate money. To this point in total, between the page and other fundraisers, Dawn Noble says roughly $18,000 has been raised.
“It’s better with support from friends and family, people have been really nice about it, and don’t overstep,” said Reegan Noble.
Before this past summer, Reegan played basketball and other fun things that typical 14-year-olds do, but that all changed one morning.
“Reegan came out of the shower and noticed a lump on her groin,” said her mother.
Dawn then took her daughter to the doctor’s to see if they could figure out what it was.
“They thought it was an infected lymph node,” she said. “Five days later, I took Reegan back to the doctor’s; the growth tripled in size [in that amount of time].”
Reegan was given three different antibiotics, hoping that would do the trick.
The Noble’s went on vacation to Lake Ossipee in New Hampshire, and Reegan wasn’t getting any better. Reegan developed a 104 degree temperature and was also in so much pain. So, back to the doctor’s office they went. That’s when they were sent to see specialists and a surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“He literally wanted her in surgery [as soon as possible],” Dawn said. “After surgery he came over to me and said this looked consistent with stage three lymphoma.”
Dawn Noble used to work at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, so she could tell when Reegan wasn’t herself and was sick, but there was nothing she could do physically to help her.
“It’s horrifying; comforting her was my number one priority,” she said.
Reegan to this point has taken this situation head on, “like a champ” as her mother said, but this wasn’t always the case at first.
“Maybe the first few days after surgery, it sank in that I had cancer,” Reegan said. “At first it was scary, but the doctors said it was going to be fine, so I wasn’t worried.”
Reegan went on to start chemotherapy. In that time, she lost her hair. But was also scary was she developed another growth on her neck and blood clots.
Being put on blood thinners and undergoing four surgeries over two months wasn’t the ideal scenario.
“Missing the first few weeks of school was tough, because you are just going in to high school,” she said.
This whole situation has been especially tough on Reegan’s other family members as well.
“I was just sad inside, it hurt; I was scared [for her],” said Ava Noble, Reegan’s 12-year-old sister. “It wasn’t easy seeing her go through it.”
Ava spent almost every day in the hospital with her older sister, giving her back rubs and foot massages, and being the very loving sister that she is.
Their father Dan is an electrician for Fischbach and Moore Electrical Company out of Dorchester. He had to put work on hold to be with his daughter at the hospital.
“Most things you can protect them from, this you can’t, especially when you don’t know the extent of it, it’s tough,” he said.
His co-workers have been extremely supportive throughout this process. The company paid for the parking tickets at the hospital and sent Reegan a get-well card.
Morgan Breen, Reegan’s oldest sister, had to miss two months of work at Red Heat Tavern, but her co-workers were supportive in the process, just as much as Morgan was a support system for her sister.
“[I wanted to] make the process as easy as possible, so she can comfortable,” said Breen.
Reegan still has to go through chemotherapy once every three weeks until the end of next August, but certainly things are trending in the right direction for her. She had a big smile on her face during Saturday’s event, watching so many people come out to support her.
“[Joe Maiella and I] may have started it, but a lot of people have come forward], Reegan’s teammates, some of the high school girls, everyone has come together as a town. It’s really incredible,” said Derian.
Third and fourth grade boys and girls, up until the age of 35, got a chance to show their skills in the tournament. All games were officiated and lasted ten minutes.
Teams of three to five players played different divisions. Third and fourth grade boys and girls played in the Ivy Division. Fifth and sixth grade boys and girls played in the ACC division, and seventh and eight boys and girls played in the Big 10 division.
Three more divisions got the chance to play, including the high school division, the 18 to 35 year old division, and the Over 35 division.
The Boston Ballers team won the third and fourth grade boys division. The team included Thomas Demers, Dante DiGiovanni, Brady Cassidy, Spencer Walker, and Luke Hurley.
The Triple Threat team won the third and fourth grade girls division. That team included Krista Langone, Adyson Balter, Natalie Plowman, Lily Mehr, and Ava Szczesuil.
Fourth grader Luke Hurley was asked why he participated in the tournament.
“It feels good, [especially knowing that] we can help Reegan get better,” he said.
If you would like to donate to Reegan’s family, here is the link to the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-reegan-kick-cancers-a
