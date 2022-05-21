WILMINGTON – In a matter of eight days, the Wilmington High School Softball team swept three games, beating Stoneham back on May 10th by a 14-2 score and followed that up with a 15-3 win over Watertown on Thursday and then an 11-7 win over Melrose held this past Tuesday as part of Senior Night as the team honored Maddie Kelsey and Bella Kieran.
The 3-0 week pushes the team's winning streak to four games and also puts Wilmington at 8-8 on the season. The team has four games left, needing two wins to automatically qualify for the new Division 2 state wide tournament. On the radar are tough games, including Burlington (14-1) on Thursday, Lowell Catholic (6-8) on Monday and then Tewksbury (13-3) and Reading (13-2) next Wednesday and Thursday.
Burlington, Lowell Catholic and Tewksbury have already defeated Wilmington this season and Reading is ranked No. 9 in Division 1. Tewksbury and Burlington are No. 1 and No. 8 in D2, whereas Wilmington is No. 36 in the latest power rankings released by the MIAA.
“Our pitching has gotten better. We are not allowing as many walks,” said Wildcat head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “Our defense has looked much better. Errors are down. When we make an error, it's not a crippling one. We have some really good hitters and this week, we have been able to put together some timely hits.”
In the win over Melrose, the 'Cats got on the board in the second inning thanks to a lead-off triple by Eva Boudreau, who then scored on an infield out off the bat of Julia Archer.
Melrose came back with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but Wilmington countered with a run in the home half to tie it as Abby LaClair doubled, moved to third on a single by Kieran and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Cassie Tibbetts.
Melrose kept the battle going, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth to go up 5-2, and once again Wilmington answered the bell. LaClair led off the home half with a solo home run, and Kieran then belted a triple. She came in on an defensive error. Lily MacKenzie started a new rally when she got hit by a pitch, and that was followed by singles from Tibbetts and Sofia Scalfani, a two-run single by Kelsey and another single by Abby Nolan. That set the table for LaClair who came up to bat for the second time in the inning and she smashed a two-run triple before scoring on a RBI single by Kieran to end the eight-run inning.
Lily MacKenzie scored a run in the sixth inning to help Wilmington go up 11-5 before Melrose added two more in the top of the seventh.
On the night, LaClair reached base three of four plate appearances and knocked in three runs. Kieran had two hits and Kelsey and Tibbetts had two RBI each.
Julie Archer went the distance on the hill, recording the win.
In the win over Watertown, the 'Cats got things going early with four runs in the first as MacKenzie had a two-run single and Kelsey and Archer had RBI singles.
Watertown scored two back, but the 'Cats made it 5-2 after Cassie Tibbets drove in a teammate with a single in the top of the second.
In the third, the 'Cats added five runs behind three straight singles by Kelsey, Archer and Nolan. That was followed by a bases loaded walk to LaClair before Kieran got hit by a pitch to score another. Tibbetts and Boudreau added singles of their own later in the inning.
In the fifth, MacKenzie led off the inning with “a thunderous home run.”
Then in the sixth, LaClair and Grace Walsh connected for back-to-back home runs.
Overall, Archer was 4-for-4, MacKenzie was 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored and LaClair was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
In the win over Stoneham, Kieran led the attack with seven RBI, while Walsh had three RBI and Kiersten Moore and Molly Walsh had two each.
