The North Reading/Wilmington Wild Hornets co-op swim team faced off against Hamilton-Wenham on January 14th in their second meet of the season.
Both the Boys and Girls teams were victorious, as the Girls won 103-68, and the Boys team won 83-46. This makes the Girls record 2-0, and the Boys record 1-1.
Starting with the girls results, the relay teams took second and third in the 200-yard medley relay, as Lindsey Kane, Lauren Feffer, Brianna Saunders-Correa, and Nicole Steinmeyer took second place swimming a 2:15.37, and Maddie Koenig, Captain Kristina Valenti, Wilmington’s Kyla Kelley, and Melanie Feffer took third place with a time of 2:28.06.
In the 200-yard freestyle, captain Emma Ryan of Wilmington swam a 2:15.31 to claim first place, and captain Oli Grabar came in second with a time of 2:23.12.
Captain Valenti came in second place as she swam the 200-yard IM in 2:27.51.
The girls took first, second, and third place in the 50-yard freestyle, as Melanie Feffer swam a 28.49, Nicole Steinmeyer swam a 28.90, and Brianna Saunders-Correa swam a 29.26.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Kelley took first place with a 1:01.99, and Grabar came in second with a 1:11.61.
The girls again proved their strength in the 100-yard freestyle, claiming first, second, and third as Maddie Koenig swam a 1:01.74, Ryan swam a 1:02.79, and Melanie Feffer swam a 1:05.99.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Nicole Steinmeyer came in second place swimming a 6:34.62, and Brianna Saunders-Correa took third with a time of 6:54.88.
The girls relay teams in the 200-yard freestyle relay managed to claim first and fourth place, as Melanie Feffer, alongside Grabar, Ryan, and Valenti, swam an impressive 1:56.46. In fourth, Wilmington’s Shae Fitzgerald, Elise Higgins, Wilmington’s Rachel Repucci, and Erin Davis finished with a 2:31.96.
The 100-yard backstroke showed the girls strength again, as they claimed first, second, and fourth place with Kelley finishing at 1:02.12, Koenig swimming a 1:08.41, and Wilmington’s Lindsey Kane swimming a 1:20.51.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, the girls team claimed second and third place, with Valenti swimming a 1:17.15, and Lauren Feffer swimming a 1:28.51.
In their final race of the night, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the girls claimed first and third place, a strong showing, with Grabar, Ryan, Koenig, and Kelley swam a 4:10.06, and Nicole Steinmeyer, Lindsey Kane, Brianna Saunders-Correa, and Schladenhauffen swam a 4:45.87.
The girls team proved their strength, expecting intense competition from the Hamilton-Wenham team while still proving their dominance as they finished 103-68. As they have now won their first two meets, the girls feel confident about the strong start to their season, and hope that they can continue with this momentum leading up to the Cape Ann League meet in early February.
The boys were also pleased with the results of the meet, as this was their first win of the season, scoring 83 points against Hamilton-Wenham’s 46.
In the 200-yard medley relay, Wilmington’s Dylan Tran and captain Jared Benoit and Ethan Ryan, along with captain Henry Pelmas, took first place with a time of 2:13.74.
The team also claimed first, second, and third in the 200-yard freestyle, with Tyler Sheehan swimming a 2:48.60, Jameson Burns finishing at at 3:23.5, and Nick Samaha swimming a 3:55.10. All three swimmers reside in Wilmington.
The boys continued their strong start to the meet with the 200-yard individual medley, as Wilmington’s Ethan Ryan swam a 2:18.50 to take first place, and Wilmington’s Dat Tran swam a 2:42.05 for third.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Benoit took first place as he swam a 27.6, and Burns took fourth with a 35.05.
Dat Tran took first in the 100-yard butterfly, as he swam a 1:10.21.
In the 100-yard freestyle, the boys team claimed first and second place, as Pelmas swam a 1:01.95, and Sheehan swam a 1:10.60.
In the second relay of the night, the 200-yard freestyle relay, Burns, Nick Samaha, Sheehan, and Dat Tran swam a 2:23.61 for second place.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Dylan Tran swam a 1:43, earning himself second place in the event.
Ethan Ryan took first in the 100-yard breaststroke as he swam a 1:07.42.
In the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Pelmas, Sheehan, Dat Tran, and Ethan Ryan took first, swimming a 4:23.21, and Dylan Tran, Burns, Samaha, and Benoit took second, swimming a 6:28.17.
Following the boys first victory of the season, Coach Sue Hunter said “I’m excited to see the girls starting off their season with two wins in a row, and glad the boys swam well too. I look forward to seeing how the rest of the season unfolds.”
The next meet of the season will be on January 21st against Manchester Essex, however, following the disappointing news that all Wilmington athletics will be shut down until January 30th as a result of rising COVID-19 case numbers, only North Reading swimmers will be allowed to compete.
