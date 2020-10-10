WILMINGTON – Forgive Brian Schell if he seemed a bit frustrated.
No one can really blame him for feeling that way.
For the past handful of years, Schell has done a remarkable job rebuilding both the Wilmington High School Boys and Girls Cross-Country teams.
The past two years, the boys teams have enjoyed a number of program bests, including back-to-back second place finishes at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, as well as program best records at the Middlesex League and All-State Meets as well.
On the girls side, the numbers have grown over the last few years and the team has managed to take home some league wins and have strong personal performances during the post-season meets.
Today, things are totally different. The season is starting late and there's all kinds of new rule changes all due to the pandemic. One of those changes is all of the kids have to wear a mask while running, which has forced about five kids to leave the programs, saying it's too difficult for them to run with the mask on their faces.
The boys (3-2 last year) team lost 18 total kids from last year – 12 seniors graduated, one current senior left to go play soccer and five others didn't return. That leaves a team of just 11 kids, with six of those 11 either in ninth grade or seventh grade – as the program was granted the waiver by the MIAA to have junior high kids on the teams.
The girls (2-3 last year) team lost 10 athletes from last year, five who graduated and five who didn't return, leaving a squad of ten runners, again with half of those either as freshmen or in the eighth grade.
"Just the way I like to coach, everything that I have built up with this being my sixth year, I just feel like everything that I have put together (the previous five years) is gone in just one season," said Schell. "It's supposed to be one gelled team, boys and girls and now everything is split again and it's just gotten crazy with that."
With the rule changes, Schell and volunteer assistant Joe Patrone now have 21 combined kids, who have to be split up into a number of groups during practices – which now are forced to just three times a week.
"Three practices a week, it's tough. You really can't teach these younger kids new things in three days especially when we have to separate into small groups. If you want to work with everybody, you can only do that with certain kids on certain days – three days is not enough to help these younger kids," he said. "Thankfully I have a good amount of freshmen and newcomers to both the boys and girls teams this year. Usually I get one per team. We also have the seventh and eighth graders so we have a very young boys team in particular and I have some good numbers for the girls.
"They want us working in small groups, so for me I try to work with the group that has the younger kids a little bit more, so then I don't really get to work with the varsity kids. They kind of lose that coach-athlete relationship and you lose the chance to talk to them and even socialize with them. Ideally, they want you to disperse once practice is over. You don't get a chance to hone in on what happened on a road run – maybe something went wrong?"
Besides the changes at practice, meets will be different as the runners will go out in waves, and Schell said the order and time of those has yet to be decided by the league. On top of that, like it was previously mentioned, every runner must have a mask on.
"With the masks on, certainly you will not be able to compete at peak level. I did a 400-meter run with the mask on and after it was over, I looked down and just said, 'I can't do this', so how do I expect these younger kids who are not in that kind of shape yet to do something like this? The masks are brutal," he said. "You can't race at peak performance, you can't train at peak performance, so basically this season is not going to be about personal records or anything like that. This season will be more about staying healthy, having fun and doing that is tough. Having fun is what you always want for the kids, but how can you do that when you have to socially distance? When you think the kids earned a fun day (of practice) you can't even play a simple game of tag because you can't be touching each other. Stuff like that makes some of the fun disappear more.
"I think I've already had five people quit because of the masks because they are scared about their health and I can't blame them. It stinks. The masks has brought a lot of discomfort and you can see the agony of the kids eyes during workouts and road runs."
Despite all of those obstacles, Schell said 'it is what it is' and he has to work with the hand he has been dealt.
"On the bright side with the boys team, we have a lot of young kids," he said. "The seventh graders got the opportunity this year once we got the waiver so those kids who took advantage of that, they are going to make the best of it. I'm already impressed with some of them right now at that age. I think I also have four or five freshmen boys. It's good to have numbers. In the past two or three years we've only had one, maybe two freshmen come out. These kids definitely seem like they have it in them.
"It's definitely a great way to rebuild the boys program with all of these young kids. We have had great success the last few years and that's what makes it for fun for me as a coach, getting the younger kids and being able to work with them (for at least four years) and moving forward."
The boys team includes seniors Sean Lydon and Sean Riley, juniors Zachary Weinstein and Jayden DeFrancesco, sophomore Christian Niceforo, freshmen Roman Moretti, Sean Patrone, Thomas Burns and Tobechi Amakor, as well as seventh graders David Dynan and Jake Cronin.
While it may take some time for the boys program to get back to competing with the rest of the ML on a consistent basis, the girls team could be a relative surprise.
"I have a strong girls' team. Going back to the middle school, Addison Hunt is there and she has lot of potential. She's in the eighth grade so she will probably be our top runner. Then I have Olivia Erler and Katie McLaughlin, who are back after last year so I feel that we have a good 1-2-3 punch with those three.
"We also have Carissa (Rubin) and Angie (Zaykovskaya), who runs just as fast as Katie does on the track in terms of the 600 and the 800 and races like that, and the way Katie developed last fall and built up her endurance, I can see Angie do the same thing if she continues. I could see that being a 1-2-3-4 punch with Carissa right there as well. I have a good five runners and we could do some damage. Maybe we can have our first winning record."
The girls team includes seniors McLaughlin and Rubin, juniors Erler and Zayovskaya, sophomore Talina Khalil, freshmen Mia Sryhalaleck, Sofia Pitzen, Elliana Chronopoulos and Hannah Bryson, as well as Hunt.
Also part of the two programs but not competing includes Samuel Juergens and Jeandre Abel on the boys side and then Kaitlyn Doherty, Sarah LaVita and Kayla Flynn on the girls side.
Both teams will open their season on Saturday against Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.