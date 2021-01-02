WILMINGTON – When you are coming off a 2-18 season, like the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team endured last season, two things hold true heading into the off season. Number one, you can’t wait to get back in the gym to start working to improve your game for next season. And number two, you can’t wait for the next season to start to put this one behind you.
Well, that moment has finally arrived for the Wildcats, as they will at long last kick off their abbreviated season this Saturday at Burlington High, the start of a ten-game season slate that at times did not seem possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats players, the pandemic did not allow as much off-season work as they would have liked. But despite that, Wildcats coach Dennis Ingram is optimistic that his team can improve on last season’s record. While there is no MIAA Tournament to shoot for this season, Ingram and the Wildcats are still looking to finish with a winning record on the season to begin to get the program moving in the right direction.
Making that goal more possible this season is the abbreviated schedule, which limits each team’s opponents to only those teams within their own division. So, the Wildcats will only be facing their rivals from the Middlesex Freedom Division, which includes Burlington, Wakefield, Melrose, Watertown and Stoneham twice each. Quality opponents no doubt, but not the behemoths from Belmont, Winchester and the like.
“We are thinking we can finish .500 or better. We want to win every game we play and that is our goal,” Ingram said. “We know there is some tough competition, but I feel like we can compete in every game. We are able to change our mindset a little when we are not facing those types of teams from the large schools.”
As the Wildcats strive for a winning record, they will do so behind the efforts of their three returning starters, junior guard Tommy Mallinson, as well as senior guards Evan Witalisz and Jimmy McCarron. All three returning starters will serve as tri-captains for the Wildcats.
Mallinson is coming off a season where he was selected to the Middlesex League All-Star team as just a sophomore, and Ingram is looking for more of the same this season from the sharp shooting guard.
“We have had some good athletes come through our program. Wilmington has always been known for that,” Ingram said. “But Tommy is one of the few kids who is all basketball. He plays year round and he just keeps getting better. Expectations are high for him. A lot of times you see that development from sophomore to junior year and we are excited to see that. He is everything you want in a basketball player.”
But Mallinson will not be a one-man team for the Wildcats, as Ingram stated that he feels like the team has the pieces around Mallinson to help them be successful. Two of the biggest pieces will be Witalisz and McCarron, who like Mallinson are stepping up under difficult circumstances to provide leadership as captains.
“They have been great. I have probably had to talk to them more than I have ever had to talk to any captains, just because of everything that has been going on,” Ingram said. “So far they have been everything you could expect as captains and leaders.
“Jimmy could be matched up against some bigger kids, but he still has good perimeter skills, and Evan is more of a perimeter guy for us.”
Along with McCarron and Witalisz, two other returning players for the Wildcats will be DJ Ricupero and Ryan Forcina, both of whom Ingram will be looking to get contributions from this season.
“When DJ is hot, he is a very good shooter. We just want him to be more confident in himself,” Ingram said. “Ryan is a great team guy, and he really helps us in that role.”
The Wildcats will be a heavily junior laden team, with Will Doucette, Gavin Erickson, Luke Murphy and Willie Stuart all returning to the varsity lineup. They will be joined by fellow juniors Tyler Rourke and Brian Duggan, both of whom starred at the JV level last season, including Duggan scoring 40 points in one game.
“That is a really good group. We are expecting a lot out of them,” Ingram said. “Unfortunately, we have only had four practices, but some stuff we have seen has us very encouraged. We want to know that when we walk into the gym, if we play our best, we have a chance to win. And with what we are seeing with a lot of these guys, I think that will be able to do that.”
One newcomer who has stood out in the early going for the Wildcats has been senior Stephen Smolinsky. Smolinsky is new to the team, but not new to Wilmington athletics, having starred in the past for both the football team as a kicker and running back, and at 152 pounds for the wrestling team. With wrestling being moved to the spring season this year, Smolinsky is giving basketball a try and has impressed the coaching staff in the early going.
“He is just an athlete, a throwback athlete,” Ingram said. “He might not have the skill set that some of the other guys have, but he just has the mindset of an old school athlete and he has been excellent so far.”
It has been a little difficult for the Wildcats, and for all Wilmington teams for that matter, to get ready for the season. They were able to try out for just two days, before Wilmington moved to remote for a week on December 1, forcing all sports to shut down. But Ingram and the players are adjusting and are very happy to be able to take to the court in any capacity this season.
“It was difficult getting shut down the way we did after just a couple of days of practice. But we understand why it had to be done and nobody is complaining,” Ingram said. “Just being in the gym has been great. Sometimes you forget what is going on and everything just seems normal.”
But of course, things are not exactly normal this season, with several minor rules changes, including having to wear a mask at all times. But Ingram says his players are adjusting well.
“Having practiced for just two days and then getting shut down may have made us appreciate things more and enjoy every moment,” Ingram said. “The kids are doing well with everything. It helps that the parents have been supportive as well. As far as playing with masks, it is a challenge. It is a variable you can’t really plan for, so we have talked to the kids about taking breaks when necessary and just learning to deal with it.”
Difficult or not, Ingram is just happy that his team has an opportunity to play this season.
“I am just so happy the superintendent and the administration gave us the opportunity to do this,” Ingram said. “We are just excited to get started and grateful for the opportunity.”
