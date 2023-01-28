The Wilmington High School wrestling team has truly come a long way. A team of inexperienced, first-year wrestlers entered the season under the helm of head coach Kevin Riley simply working to learn the techniques of the sport.
Flash forward to now, the team just picked up their first win against Franklin in a quad meet this past Saturday in a match that relied on contribution from the whole lineup.
The 42-36 win marks the first for Riley, but he is proud to see hard work pay dividends for a few of his wrestlers including Clyde Lambert and Ryan Watson.
“It’s the Clyde Lamberts and the Ryan Watsons, the ones that come out for their first year, they come to practice every day and work hard and do the right thing,” said Riley. “It’s hard to see them go out there and give it everything they’ve got and come up short.”
On Saturday, both Lambert and Watson didn’t come up short. Lambert (182-pound weight class) took down Collin Eddy by pin at 1:55, and Watson (195-pound weight class) defeated Atlithonatiu Gonzalez jayne by pin at 0:39.
“For them to win that match, I told them that was theirs,” said Riley. “That win was for the rookies. Because that’s really what we are, we’re an inexperienced team and things are starting to click a little bit here for these inexperienced guys.”
Wilmington also crowned five other winners in the victory, including Braedon Almas (132-pound weight class) over Dylan Gilbert by pin at 1:03, Dempsey Murphy (220-pound weight class) over Jacqueline Churchill by pin at 0:07, Julien Cella (145-pound weight class) over Jackson Morey by pin at 0:37, Mason Kwiatkowski (120-pound weight class) by forfeit, and Nick Iascone (152-pound weight class) over David Korpiewski by pin at 0:20.
Along with the win, the Wildcats dropped their two other matches in the quad meet on Saturday to Bishop Fenwick (52-24) and Saugus/Peabody (57-17).
Despite the losses, Riley had high praise for Almas and the week he had.
“He went two for one on the weekend and three for one for the last four matches,” said Riley. “The one loss he had was that close 9-7 decision from the kid from Saugus. He’s been wrestling really good.”
In the loss to Saugus/Peabody, Wilmington saw winners in Kwiatkowski (120-pound weight class) over Anna Felicio by pin at 0:47, Cella (145-pound weight class) by a 15-1 tech fault, and Murphy (220-pound weight class) by pin at 1:10.
“Dempsey ended up coming back in fashion over the weekend,” said Riley. “He went 3-0 all by first period pins and he looked great so it was real nice to have him back.”
Against Bishop Fenwick, Wilmington had four individual wins in Kwiatkowski (120-pound weight class) by pin at 0:45, Almas (132-pound weight class) by pin at 0:45, Lambert (182-pound weight class) by forfeit, and Murphy (220-pound weight class) by pin at 0:26.
Before the weekend, Wilmington traveled to Arlington for a dual meet, losing by a score of 36-14.
Without Murphy in the lineup, Wilmington was challenged by a tough Arlington squad who eventually got the best of the Wildcats.
Wilmington picked up three total wins in the contest, including one each from Cella and Iascone.
“We can always count on Julien Cella and Nick Iascone,” said Riley. “They always do a great job. They did a real nice job for us against Arlington.”
Cella (145-pound weight class) beat Dan Carreira by tech fault and Iascone (152-pound weight class) pinned Markus Paus.
The third and final win was Almas (132-pound weight class), defeating Alexander Alvarez in a 10-4 decision.
When Riley reflects on the week, one takeaway stands out to him the most in regards to his younger, inexperienced wrestlers.
“Their tenacity is picking up,” said Riley. “Their confidence is picking up. You’re seeing all these little intangibles and it’s an absolute honor and pleasure for me to sit here courtside, and I get to watch these guys just progress.”
Riley credits the leadership of his two captains Cella and Iascone to the development of his team.
“Julien and Nick, they took care of business and they came off the mat and they were right there mat-side cheering on Mason Kwiatkowski the first year freshman,” said Riley. “High fiving him, hugging him and so happy. They’re real good captains, they’re real good people and I’m very happy for them.”
As the postseason approaches, Riley has high hopes for his pair of captains.
“I’m just glad they have each other so close in weight to push each other. We’re getting close now to the postseason and they know that the best way that you guys can show each other love is to kick the crap out of each other,” said Riley with a laugh. “I’m looking forward to the postseason for these guys.”
Regardless of the outcome, Riley has been honored to be a part of the family that has come together throughout the season.
“It’s just a great group of kids,” said Riley. “They enjoy each other’s company and they’re like brothers and sisters. It’s an absolute pleasure as a coach to be a part of that. To see these people truly rely on each other and lean on each other.”
“Coaching wrestling is a lot like riding a rollercoaster. You’re up one day and you’re down one day. When you’re up, it’s so awesome. When you’re down, you just buckle in and get ready for the next day and try to fix what you think needs to get fixed and you move on. And that’s what these guys and girls do day and day out.”
This weekend the Wildcats return to action with a home quad meet on Saturday morning starting at 10:00 am.
