After far too long of an absence, sports have returned to the local college scene, at least on a limited basis. And with the return of sports also come the return of the Town Crier’s College roundup, where we highlight some of the great athletes from right here in Wilmington who are making their mark at the college level.
This first trip around the local college scenes is a little smaller than our usual roundup due to a variety of circumstances, not the least of which that fewer schools have returned to action at this point. But we are hoping to see it grow as the spring season progresses, and as more and more teams hopefully begin their seasons. As always, if there is anybody we missed this week, please let us know here at the Town Crier and we will do our best to update our list of athletes and include them in future weeks.
SOFTBALL
Babson College junior pitcher Logan MacDonald returns to the Beavers this season hoping to build on a freshman season in 2019 were she made eight appearances, including two starts, going 0-1 overall, with a 3.79 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 24 innings, while also pitching one complete game.
MacDonald came to Babson after an amazing high school career at Austin Prep, where she struck out over 1,000 batters in her career, and was a two-time Boston Globe Division 3 Player of the Year.
The Beavers will start their season this Saturday with a doubleheader at WPI
Rivier University senior infielder Katie Welch is back for her senior season with the Raiders and will be hoping to continue to improve on her sophomore season of 2019 when she batted .217 with seven runs scored and four RBI, while also walking four times.
Welch and the rest of the Raiders will kick off their season this Saturday when they host Northern Vermont-Lyndon.
Framingham State sophomore pitcher Ally Moran is off to a great start this season, with a 2-0 record and a 0.40 ERA to go along with 14 strikeouts in her first two starts. Moran got the Rams season off to a fast start last Wednesday on St. Patrick’s Day, with a complete game 7-1 win over Emmanuel, allowing only three hits while striking out four.
She was even better her next time out, with another complete game win, this time allowing only four hits while striking out ten in a 2-1 win over Suffolk this past Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Merrimack College junior tight end Tyler Roberts had two catches for 36 yards in the Warriors 26-9 loss to Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon in Fairfield, Connecticut. The week before, Roberts had one catch for five yards in the Warriors 14-7 loss to Bryant in the opener of their spring season. As of now, the Warriors have just one more game scheduled for the spring, when they hit the road this upcoming Sunday for a matchup with Long Island University.
Roberts also made some news off the field, being named to Merrimack’s President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Roberts received this distinction in recognition of his completing the semester with a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
On Tuesday the accolades continued for Roberts as he was named the team’s Offensive and Special Teams’ Performer of the Week.
BASEBALL
Northern Essex freshman righthanded pitcher Tristan Ciampa seems to be adjusting well to the college game. The former two-sport star at Wilmington High, who starred at quarterback as well as pitcher, has made two appearances on the mound for the for the Knights out of the bullpen, allowing one hit and two walks, while picking up a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Franklin Pierce juniors Graham Smith and Danny Gracia are both back with the Ravens this season looking to build on their sophomore success. While the majority of their 2020 season was canceled due to COVID, both made their mark in limited action.
Smith, who is an outfielder, batted .321 in 15 games, while scoring 12 runs and driving in four. Gracia, a righthanded pitcher, made four appearances for the Ravens, including two as a starter, and posted 1-1 record with a 3.46 ERA, striking out six batters over 13 innings of work.
It looks like Salem State sophomore righthanded pitcher Carl Beatrice will finally get to start his college career after having what was supposed to be his freshman season canceled due to COVID in 2020. Beatrice and the Vikings are set to begin their season this Saturday when they host Becker College.
Beatrice entered Salem State on the heels of a great high school career at Wilmington High where he was a 2018 Lowell Sun First Team All Star and was selected to the Wilmington High School 2010-20 All Decade Team.
LACROSSE
Franklin Pierce freshman midfielder Conor Rooney had quite the college debut last Saturday, with three goals and an assist in a 16-15 loss to Southern New Hampshire. Rooney, in fact, scored the first goal of the season for the Ravens, giving them a 1-0 lead just 1:29 into his college career.
Rooney came to Franklin Pierce after a great career at Shawsheen Tech. While his senior season was canceled due to COVID, he was a CAC All-Star in both his sophomore and junior and seasons, was a captain for the Rams as a junior.
SOCCER
Notre Dame junior forward Olivia Wingate and the rest of her Irish teammates got their spring season off to a great start with a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on March 11 at Gettler Stadium. In Cincinnati. The Spring season is a continuation of the fall season that was postponed back in November due to the pandemic, and with the win, the Irish improved their record on the season to 5-5
Wingate has played in nine of the ten Irish games this season, tallying one goal on 15 total shots and six shots on goal.
Northeastern University redshirt senior forward Kayla McCauley and the rest of the Huskies are off to a 3-3-1 start to their spring season, having gone 1-1 over the past couple of weeks, with a 2-0 win over Delaware on March 14, followed by a 3-0 loss to Hofstra this past Saturday.
McCauley has played in all seven games in the newly rebooted season for the Huskies, coming off a 2019 season where she had career highs in goals(3), assists (3), points (9) and minutes (1,136).
BASKETBALL
Endicott College junior forward/center Morgan Bresnahan had 14 points and 13 rebounds, both team highs, to lead the Gulls to a 73-60 win over Nichols College on Saturday, March 13 in Beverly. It was the first career double-double for Bresnahan, who has started all four games for the Gulls this season and is averaging 6.5 points and seven rebounds on the season.
GYMNASTICS
University of North Carolina freshman Cory Shinohara was named to the East Atlantic Gymnastics League All-EAGL Scholastic Team for the 2020 calendar year on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
In order to be honored as a Scholastic Team member, a gymnast must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or above throughout the 2020 calendar year. Freshmen are eligible with fall 2020 semester grades only.
TRACK AND FIELD
Merrimack sophomore Ralph Desrosiers helped lead the Warriors to a first place finish at their season opening tri-meet on March 13, earning an eighth place finish in the 200 meters in a time of 23.39 seconds, as the Warriors defeated both Bryant and Long Island University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Desrosiers was also part of the Warriors second place 4 x 400 relay team, running the anchor leg as part of a foursome that finished in a time of 3:32.10.
On the Women’s side at Merrimack, Warriors sophomore Alex DiPerri had a big day at the tri-meet against Long Island University and Bryant, earning a fifth place finish in the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.39 seconds, while also being part of the third place 4 x 100 relay team that finished in a time of 51.62 seconds.
DiPerri capped her big day with a fifth place finish in the long jump with a distance of 15’3.5 feet.
Freshman Hannah LaVita is a member of the Springfield College team. She will compete in the high jump. The team’s schedule has yet to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.