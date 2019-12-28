BOSTON – Several years ago, the Wilmington Girls Indoor Track team had its undefeated season and first ever league championship title come down to the final event of the back-and-forth thrilling meet against Burlington.
Last Thursday, in the team's season opening league meet, the two teams had yet another thrilling back-and-forth meet come down to the 4x400 relay with the Wildcats winning that race and winning the meet, 51-49.
"I said at the beginning of the season that this meet was our big meet and the girls stepped up to the challenge,” said head coach Brian Schell. “It has been a tough start to the season in training due to weather on top of an already strong Burlington team. We knew it was going to be a close one and could possibly come down to the relays and it did.”
In this meet, it proved that track teams need an entire line-up to come through as the Wildcats had just five first place finishes, but also had 7 second place finishes and 5 third places, accounting for 26 of the team's points, one more than the five first places.
“We have had some unfortunate injuries and illnesses and we needed everyone to bring their best and they did that and then some,” said Schell. “It is what made this win that much bigger for us as it took a full team effort and everyone battled through their events. We even had three races decided by less than a second in the mile, 600m and the two-mile.”
Trailing 49-46 going to the final event, Wilmington's 4x400 relay team of Angie Zaykovskaya, Katie McLaughlin, Maggie Bourgeois and Amanda Broussard finished at 4:26.88 to seal the deal for the team victory.
The other first places came from Kaitlyn Doherty in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.02 seconds, Hannah LaVita in the high jump clearing 5-2, Shannon Murphy in the shot put throwing 28-6 and then the 4x200 relay team of Madi Mulas, Ashlyn Buckley, Aaliyah Abel and Doherty with a time of 1:54.05.
Leading the way with second places included Juliana Patrone in the high jump as she cleared 5-0 and Amanda Broussard, who was clocked at 43.93 in the 300.
“Hannah LaVita and Juliana Patrone both qualified for the state meet and they both had a great day matching their best heights,” said Schell. “Definitely a great start of the season for them these last two meets and hopefully we can keep the consistency.
“Amanda had a great day overall doubling up as the anchor leg in the 4x400 as well. She had a great start for herself in the race and was even able to fend off their second girl after getting out quick. In the relay, she managed to have a solid last 100-meters finish of the race and a great split of 61.9.”
The other second places came from Bourgeois in the 600 at 1:53.88 and McLaughlin in the long jump (14-11.50), while Amber Flynn and Gianna Misuraca had busy and productive days. Flynn was second in the mile at 5:58.30 and third in the shot put throwing 27-2 and Misuraca was second in the two-mile at 13:17.43 and third in the mile at 6:10.47.
“Both girls had a tough double in the distance events and you could tell it set in come the two-mile,” said Schell. “Amber had a great race in the mile for herself but got caught in a bad position on the last lap and was not able to out kick their girl. The officials also rushed her throws in shot put immediately after she ran the mile. Gianna had a great two-mile battling back and forth the last three laps and pulled away with 100-meters to go, but their girl just managed to sprint and get her at the lean with a lean.”
Rounding out the place finishers included third places from Mulas in the 55-meter dash (8.02), Olivia Erler in the two-mile (13:33.72) and Doherty in the long jump (14-0.50).
“Overall, a great way to start the season and gets us one step closer to our goal of a winning record,” said Schell.
Turning to the boys team, their meet also came down to the final event, the 4x400 relay and the team of Jake Danieli, Brian Elderd, Aiden McGrath and Sean Riley finished first at 3:39.13, giving Wilmington five points as the two teams ended in a deadlock tie of 50-50.
Wilmington's 4x200 relay team of Isaac Avila, Richie Stuart, Joe DeMoura and Matt Chisholm also finished first with a combined time of 1:38.28.
Other first places came from Jeandre Abel in the 55-meter dash (6.94), Elderd in the 600 (1:27.95) and Riley in the 1,000 (2:45.72). Abel was also second in the 300 at 38.47, Danieli was also second in the 600 at 1:28.33, while also grabbing three points each included Owen Surrette in the mile (4:52.11), Greg Adamek in the two-mile (10:49.38), while Sam Juergens had a real busy day finishing second in the high jump clearing 5-4, and third in both the 55-meter hurdles at 9.10 and the long jump clearing 17-7.25.
The other third places came from Chisholm in the 55-meter dash (7.25), McGrath in the 300 (38.71), Nolan Kennedy in the mile (4:52.94) and Alex Boehm in the two-mile at 10:52.25.
