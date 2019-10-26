WILMINGTON — Jenna Sweeney — along with her midfielder teammates Amanda Broussard and Amber Flynn — had played every single second of Saturday night's contest against one of the top teams in all of Eastern Mass. With a minute to go in a scoreless game and totally gassed, no one could blame Sweeney — or the others — if they stayed back from the play to try to catch their breath and be happy that the team was coming away with a point.
Sweeney had other thoughts in mind.
"I just said to myself that it has to be us that scores," she said, "And I don’t want that feeling again of losing to them for the second time."
Back on September 25th, Wilmington was defeated 4-3, giving up several late goals. This time around, especially in the second half, the 'Cats carried the play but didn't have anything to show for it, until the final seconds.
"(Teammate) Aly (Colantuoni) made the run (down the left sideline) and she is just so good at doing that," described Sweeney. "Aly and Kaitlyn (Maguire) are so good at making runs on the outside and (Coach Sue) Hendee always encourages them to do that and Aly is one of our strongest players on the team. I didn’t doubt that she could get past everyone. She took the ball to the baseline and she is a lefty and she made a good cross (pass). At that time I just knew that I had to crash the net, had to crash the net. Miss Hendee has always said that we need to crash the net so luckily it paid off this time."
Sweeney came storming in off the weak side, and as the pass trickled past several defenders, she waited inside the far post and several yards back from the keeper. She saw the loose ball right in front of her, and quickly directed a right-footed shot past the keeper for the lone goal of the game, helping Wilmington come away with a tremendous 1-0 victory before a large home crowd.
"Senior forward Annie (Wingate) was there and I thought that she would get to it first," said Sweeney. "But I wasn’t really marked and Annie was, so the ball came to my feet and I just wanted to make sure that I didn’t hit the ball over the net."
It was Sweeney's third goal of the season, and certainly biggest. Once the ball crossed the line, her teammates immediately piled on her to celebrate. The goal came with 16 seconds left in the game, and the Wildcats were able to hold on for the win. Wilmington is now 10-5-0 on the season, have won four games in a row.
"We played hard the entire game," said Sweeney. "Stoneham has always been our biggest competitor so we knew that we had to show up and play tonight. We just worked so hard and the minutes were going down. They have two twin sisters on the team who are such great players and we know that they are so tough to defend but I think our defense did really well with holding them (from scoring). We just worked as a team and we did everything that we have been working on in practice to make this a team win."
Sweeney, who is also a member of the varsity hoop and softball teams, certainly was more elated with the win than she was fatigued playing every second of all 80 minutes. Hendee said that fact that not because she scored the goal, that Sweeney played yet another tremendous game.
"Jenna has been playing very, very well. Actually all three of the midfielders have been. I didn't substitute our midfielders at all this game. I think the three of them were the difference in the game," said Hendee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.