WILMINGTON – It could have gone either way, and had they lost, it would have been a tough one to swallow since the talent is there to win.
On Saturday, the Wilmington High School Boys Track-and-Field team not only displayed that talent, but showed that grit and determination, fighting off another talented team Wakefield, 52-42, in a classic track-and-field meet held at the Kelley Memorial Track.
Coming off a tough, close loss to Burlington seven days earlier, the 'Cats were hoping to even out their record in this abbreviated Fall-2 season. If they were going to do that, they need several different athletes and groups of athletes to step up and they certainly did.
“Last week our distance and mid-distance runners carried our team effort against Burlington. This week the sprinters and jumpers bounced back and carried us in a tight victory over a talented and deep Wakefield squad,” said Wildcat head coach Mike Kinney. “Wakefield has dominated cross country in the Middlesex League for the last few years.
“We knew that they had a deep group of distance runners who train intensely. We have a strong core of distance and mid-distance runners in (Sean) Riley, (Owen) Surette, Sean Lydon, Pat O'Mahony and Aidan McGrath, but we were concerned that we did not have the depth in those events to carry us. We called on the sprinters and jumpers to rise to the occasion and they certainly did.”
Wilmington swept the first two events the high hurdles and the 55-meter dash to start out leading 18-0. In the hurdles, the trio of Sam Juergens (8.4), Chris Wong (8.9) and John Ware (9.2) finished in order and all with personal records.
Then in the dash, it was Jeandre Abel (6.7), Colton Sullivan (6.9) running personal bests for first and second and third at Isaac Avila (7.3).
“At that point, we felt pretty good but we knew they would come back strong,” said Kinney.
Wakefield came away with a first and second in the mile, a first and third in the 1,000 and then they swept the two-mile. Thankfully, Riley took a third in the mile at 4:47.6, McGrath was second in the 600 at 1:29.8 and Sean Lydon was second in the 1,000 at 2:47.2. Now Wakefield had a 23-22 lead.
Willie Stuart, who had just a phenomenal day, took first in the 300 at 38.4 seconds while teammate Anay Gandi was third at 40.9. Stuart's performance against the league's best runner, all but got the 'Cats back into the meet, score wise.
“Wakefield has a middle distance runner named Bradley Diaz, who ranks as one of the best in the state in the 600,” said Kinney. “He has a personal best of 1:22, so we know he posed a formidable challenge in that event. He also has the league best time for the 300 as well. He won the 600, and then came back in the 300. Stuart edged out Diaz at the finish line with a gutsy 38.4 second time. That was an awesome race. Willie would not be denied.”
At that point, the Wildcats trailed 34-29 and that's when the field event guys came through with flying colors. Juergens won his second event of the day, clearing 5-7 in the high jump, Stuart was second clearing 5-1. Sullivan was the best in the long jump with a mark of 17-4 and then Liam Lydon and Ware finished in second and third in the shot put with throws if 28-9 and 28-8.50.
“Coach (Joe) Patrone did a great job this week getting the sprinters and jumpers ready. He is invaluable to the team,” said Kinney.
Those gutsy performances had Wilmington was up by five at 47-42 at needed to win one of the final two events, either the 4x200 or the 4x400.
“The last few years their 4x400 relay team has been fantastic, so we knew we were going to be our best to win that race,” said Kinney. “Fortunately, the 4x200 team of Avila, Sullivan, Stuart, and Abel all ran awesome splits to clinch the victory. As expected, their 4x400 team was stacked and they edged us out by a tenth of second.”
Stuart was absolutely immense in this meet as he finished with 14.25 points on the day.
Currently, Abel (dash) and Juergens (hurdles) have the best times in the league, while the 4x200 relay team is just a tenth of a second off.
This Saturday, Wilmington will face Melrose.
“Looking forward, we are looking to get a more balanced attack and to outwork our opponents. In this league, you have to be sharp to beat Burlington and Wakefield, so we are looking to challenge those two in the Spring season. Many young kids are emerging, and the team dynamic has been awesome, which is really a testament to the seniors. As for now, this win was pretty sweet, but we are still hungry and want to keep improving everyday. “
