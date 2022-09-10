WILMINGTON – A year ago at this time, the Wilmington High School girls' volleyball team was gearing up for what was supposed to be a successful year in terms of wins and losses with the hope of getting into the state tournament for the first time since 2004. Although that did happen – solely based on the strength of their schedule – the team didn't perform as well as it had hoped, finishing with an overall record of 4-17, which included a first round playoff loss to Medfield in the new statewide tournament.
That being said, the team's inconsistent play throughout the season certainly had a lot to do with the disappointing number of victories, but to no fault of their own, the Wildcats had an absolutely brutal schedule. It will be that way again this upcoming fall starting with Tuesday's season opener against Arlington Catholic with results not known as of presstime.
This year's 20-game schedule features 15 different teams and all but one (Watertown) made it to the state tournament a year ago. Ipswich, a non-league opponent this year, won the Division 4 state championship title, while Melrose went to the Final-4 in Division 2. In D1, Winchester, Arlington, Belmont and Lexington, as well as two non-league teams this season, Lynn Classical and Medford all competed in the playoffs, as did D2 foes Woburn, Burlington, Wakefield and Reading, and finally AC and Stoneham in D4.
Now take into account that this year's Wilmington team is replacing almost the entire line-up from last year, which makes the hill that much steeper to climb.
“For the most part, we have between two and four starters returning and seven players with varsity experience back,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue.
Donoghue was out all of last year – but came back for the playoff loss – on maternity leave. Katie Cosgrove filled in on an interim basis and this year she returned to Austin Prep, but now as the team's head coach.
That leaves Donoghue back in charge with no varsity assistant, and she has a team that's hungry to compete, despite so much varsity inexperience.
“We have four seniors this year which is good,” Donoghue continued. “We are definitely in a building phase, program wise. There were several girls last year who at least had club experience and the nice part about this team this year is many more of them were brought up to varsity based on the fact that they did play club in the off-season. That's a huge asset, but with that being said, there's also the component that we are still young.”
While the varsity roster will have a lot of new faces, the good thing is this program is soaring ever since Donoghue took over. There were close to 50 girls out for the program, and the majority of them played club during the off-season which was unheard of before she arrived here.
“This is the first time that we've had a true JV A team, so it's all sophomores with the exception of two freshmen. To me that shows the true commitment from these younger kids, who are taking club serious, taking the off-season serious. We had 18 sophomores register which is huge,” said Donoghue.
A big problem during last year's season – and the ones before that with previous coaches – is Wilmington would be competitive in a set, hit a rough patch and never be able to get out of it. Donoghue knows that the mental toughness aspect to the game vastly needs to be upgraded this season if the 'Cats want to survive game-in and game-out.
“Last year we struggled with lack of communication (at times) and then everyone would just shut down,” she said. “That's always been a struggle. You get in a funk, like someone serves five balls in a row and we can't get out of our own way. I think a big part of this for the captains will be about pulling other people out of those funks, because volleyball is such a mental game. A kid like Maria (Cummings) has great energy on and off the court but not every kid has that.”
This year's team will be led by the two senior captains, setter Mia Vestal and middle hitter Maddie McCarron. The latter is the team's best overall player – a powerful hitter in the middle, who stands in at 6-foot-1. She really came on towards the second half of last year's season, really putting together some dominating performances.
“Maddie is definitely our strongest offensive player. Things have connected for her, especially in the past year,” said Donoghue. “The big thing for her is connecting with the setter with Mia or whether that be Gabby (Kulevich) at times, it's being able to tell the setter what she needs for a set, so she can deliver and execute a hit.”
Last year, the team's back row defense for the most part was really spectacular throughout the season. The offense though just couldn't get it all together on a consistent basis.
“It's going to be interesting offensively, like it was last year,” expressed the coach. “It's going to come down to some mental toughness in certain situations and relying on our athletic ability. Sofia Scalfani is a very athletic kid and she plays softball. I would say the same thing about (left-handed hitter) Gabby (Kulevich). She's a great defensive player and played a ton of defense for us last year. (It's no secret that) we need hitters. That was a problem last year and even the season before that as we had just two offensive players.”
Besides McCarron, junior Annabelle Lozzi (6-foot-2), who is up from the JV team, will also be a middle hitter, while Shaylan Bresnahan (5-8) will be an outside hitter as she returns as a letterwinner. Sofia Scalfani will be an outside or right side hitter. Then in the back row, it'll be Maria Cummings, Sabrina Gray and Kulevich. Also in the mix in different spots will be Madison Benoit, Sophia LaVita and Sloane McIntyre, as well as Anna Jancsics, a transfer from Arlington Catholic.
“The nice thing about some of these defensive players, take this girl Sabrina (Gray) for example, she said last year that her goal was to make the varsity team (this season),” explained Donoghue. “That is the mindset that I want every single kid in this program to have because it shows that they care and that they want to get better. They are coachable and when you give them information and intelligence for the game, they do something with it.”
After the opener with AC, Wilmington will be at Reading on Thursday before coming back home on Monday to face Winchester at 5:15.
“I think the beginning of the season is going to be challenging. We need to get everyone acclimated,” said Donoghue. “We're going to need to weed out what we don't need, the potential errors, finding people's strengths and learn how to pull out of a sticky situation. We have to find that mental toughness on the court which will be the biggest thing, to be able to pull yourselves out of being down. I'm not talking about winning every match, but staying in it and not getting smoked by teams that shouldn't (smoke us).
“I am looking forward to this season, and so glad to be back. It was good to observe a bit more last year.”
Wilmington was defeated by Arlington Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 30-28 and 25-17) in the season opener. Maddie McCarron finished just shyt of double figures in kills and played ‘awesome defensively’, according to Donoghue. Sofia Scalfani played aggressively on the outside and Shaylan Bresnahan also played well in the losing effort, said the coach.
