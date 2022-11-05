WILMINGTON – In terms of wins and losses, things didn't go the way Steve Lynch had wanted or hoped. But in terms of being a consummate professional, both as a coach and a teacher/administrator, who was terrific to the hundreds of student-athletes he coached over his 16-year tenure, things couldn't gone any better.
This past week, Lynch announced his retirement as the Wilmington High School Golf coach. He cited several different reasons, mainly saying since he retired as a school teacher two years ago and the program has taken a major hit in terms of lack of participation numbers and lack of victories, and he just feels that it's time to pass the buck to someone else.
“It's one of the greatest coaching jobs to have in high school. Obviously the sport has been good to me, I love Wilmington High School and everyone in it and everything they have done for me,” he said. “But a few years ago, and it's in all sports from what I'm hearing, I saw a lot of the participation numbers going down. I said to myself that I have only been retired for (18 months) and the trend is going down, and this year we only had six kids tryout for the team. I just saw the writing on the wall in terms of my effectiveness to get kids to be interested in golf when I'm no longer in the building. You kind of lose that connection with the kids as you're not in the classroom anymore.
“My decision was based purely on the survival of the program. I'd love to keep the golf team as part of varsity sports at Wilmington and still have the numbers, but it's not happening so my decision was based purely on my love of the game, the high school tradition of golf and trying to keep it to survive. I didn't think that was something I could do effectively while not in the building.
“I think it's important to have a teacher or someone in the building, or someone who loves in town where they can talk to the kids on a daily basis, spark some interest. It's not about me, it's about the program so it's time to pass it on to someone else.”
Lynch became the school's third coach back in the fall of 2007. He followed Hall of Fame Coach Al Fessenden (1985-2004) and the late Mike Rowinski, who held the spot for two seasons in 2005 and '06. Fessenden had an incredible run, especially his final ten years. From 1995-2004, the program won five Cape Ann League titles, qualified for the state sectionals ten straight years, won a state championship, had four undefeated seasons and broke a CAL record by winning 56 straight matches.
In Lynch's 16 years, he finished with what's believed to be a record of 44-154-2. His teams qualified for the state sectionals four times, including finishing in fourth place in 2009, just two strokes from advancing to the state meet. Wilmington finished with a record of 19-34 during the four years in the CAL under Lynch, and then have really struggled since moving to the Middlesex League, compiling what's believed to be a 25-120-2 record, including five straight winless seasons, with the last win coming in the 2017 season, a non-league match with former CAL foe North Reading.
Currently, Wilmington has what’s believed to be a 55-match losing streak, which is opposite of the 56-game winning streak it had nearly two decades ago.
“It was tough to fill the shoes of the great teams when Wilmington had the Ungvarsky boys and the Velardo boys. I wasn't the coach then, it was Al Fessenden. It was tough to fill those shoes when they had such great success,” said Lynch. “We have had some very good players over the years. The first (four) years we were in the Cape Ann League and that was no cakewalk. It was very similar to the Middlesex League where they had the powerhouses like Masconomet. That program was always a team that would throttle almost everyone in the league.
“We had some great players like (Ryan) McEvoy, (Jon) Keough, Dalton Rolli and more recently Owen Mitchell. It's a hard sport to be successful in if you don't play everyday, and what I mean by that is during the summertime. We don't have that and we didn't have that in terms of being available to play at the (Hillview) Country Club everyday, like some of the other teams that we face get to do.”
While the last five years has been tough, there was a stretch where the 'Cats did well. In 2009, the team finished 7-6 and finished fourth at the sectionals. In 2010, the ‘Cats were 7-7 and finished 12th at the sectionals. In 2011, the Wildcats qualified for the third time in four years, in its first year in the Middlesex League with a 5-6-1 record, while finishing second in the small school conference and then advancing to the sectionals and finishing in eighth place. In 2013, Wilmington also qualified, again by taking second in the league standings, and finished 17th at the sectionals.
That 2009 team was arguably the best one during Lynch's tenure, which included Nick Boutoures and Aubrey Ungvarsky, who after WHS went on to play at the University of Hartford, a Division 1 women's program.
“Those teams that we had, and I always thought when you qualify for the tournament, that you go based on the numbers that you had either in your division or your league and we played in two tough leagues and we did that four times during my stint. I always thought that was a pretty good accomplishment. There's some professional football teams that never make it to the Super Bowl, so it's tough in every sport,” said Lynch. “Sometimes you don't get there, so you just keep plugging away. We did it four times. I know the last (five) years we went winless and we just didn't have enough to get over the hump. Playing in such a tough league like the Middlesex League is just very hard to do that.”
Lynch grew up in Haverhill, and graduated from HHS in 1978. He said back then the golf and swimming teams were state contenders every year, “so I had no chance of making the golf team,” although he continued to play and still does. He did play ice hockey at Haverhill.
From there Lynch went to Bridgewater State College and earned his degree in history with a minor in teaching. He had a few different teaching jobs until his college roommate, Peter Lucia, who was the assistant principal at WHS at the time, offered him a position as a history teacher, which was back in 1997. From then until two years ago, Lynch served as a history teacher, a guidance counselor for two years and also served five years as an assistant principal.
“Steve resigned from his position and we will be looking for a new coach. He retired from teaching two years ago and he held on to the golf job for the two years and now he said it's just time for someone else to take a turn,” said WHS interim Athletic Director Dennis Ingram. “I remember Steve was the assistant principal when I was in high school, so I've known him for quite some time. He's always been great to deal with, he was great to deal with this year. I enjoyed chatting with him a lot. He's a stand-up professional. He will be missed.”
Lynch said that he worked for three great principals during his time here.
“I have a lot of respect for Eddie Woods who got me started at WHS,” he said. “He's always been a constant support for me and someone I used to talk to quite a bit and I still do. Eric Tracy offered me the golf position when he was principal so I have to thank him, as well as Linda Peters. Those were my three principals when I worked there.”
While Lynch said that he worked for three great principals, he added that in 16 years, he worked with so many wonderful kids, who he hopes also enjoyed their time with him and the program.
“Even though we haven't been so lucky in terms of wins, especially the last few years, I have been fortunate to always have such a great group of kids,” he said. “There was very little disciplinary action that I needed to do, if any, and just always a great group of kids. I was very lucky and I wish I could keep going, but the time is right. It's not anything personally, it's just the right time to get someone else in here to keep the program going.
“The students were great and Wilmington High is such a great place to work. It's a great place to coach as well. I want to thank all of my colleagues and the kids over the years. The parents were great, especially this year and I hope that continues. Whoever gets the job, they are going to love it and I want to see that coach and the program become successful again, get a win next year.
“There’s seven players with at least a year of experience under their belt returning, so a little recruiting with someone who may be coming up and hopefully they can have a competitive team. I hope for all the best for whoever does that over. I hope it's someone in the district and in the school for that matter.”
Ingram said that after he goes through the process of interviewing the candidates and eventually naming a new baseball coach, that he will post the golf position and go through the same process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.