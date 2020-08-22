WILMINGTON – For the first time since 1963, there will be no Pop Warner Football or Cheerleading here in Wilmington.
Last week, League President Joe McCauley and the rest of the Board of Directors sent a letter out to parents letting them know that the Eastern Mass Pop Warner Executive Board suspended the 2020 season due to Covid-19.
"Due to current conditions relating to Covid-19, it is with great thought and sadness to announce that the Eastern Mass Pop Warner Executive Board voted unanimously to suspend our 2020 Football & Cheerleading season," the letter read. "There is no indication at this time the guidelines from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Reopening Standards for Youth Sports Phase III, Step 1 will change within the next six months. Both football and cheerleading are considered high risk sports for the transmission of Covid-19. The health and safety of our athletes and families has aways been and will always remain our number one priority.
"Wilmington Pop Warner will continue to work towards normalcy and development of our players and cheerleaders. We believe it’s important for their development, their health, and for their immunities. Our hope is to get them out exercising and running around by holding in person clinics when it is safe to do so. Once we have guidance from Governor Baker for fall sports we will work to plan clinics for our athletes."
Back in 1963, Rico Catalano along with WHS Hall of Fame athlete and former outstanding quarterback Dick Allard, started the WPW program. That season there were 22 boys who took part. Six years later, there were three full teams along with three cheerleading squads making up of 12 girls each.
Over the next 50 years the program has had tremendous success both with the football and cheerleading teams, but this fall there won't be any boys or girls practicing or playing games down at the Glen Road Fields.
"It was very disappointing when I received the news form our league Eastern MA Pop Warner, but I also understand the importance of keeping our athletes, coaches and community healthy and safe," said McCauley. "We will continue to pursue options to keep our athletes engaged in both football and cheer during the Fall in accordance with the guidance and restrictions that come from DESE and EEA over the coming weeks."
