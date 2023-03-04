On Sunday, February 19th, three Wilmington youth wrestlers competed in the Under 15 Massachusetts State Wrestling Championship.
After two first place finishes as well as a second place finish, all three wrestlers will be advancing to New Englands.
Tommy Conn, who came into the tournament as the number one seed following his first place finish in the North Sectionals, secured the state title in a field of competitive wrestlers.
In his first match, Conn pinned Grayson Puri of Milford at 2:28 in the second period with an arm bar. In Conn's semi final match he faced Collin Hume of Hanover. He was able to secure a first round takedown and three near fall points, for a five point lead heading into the second period.
Hume started period two in the down position and was able to score a reversal over Conn, but was quickly reversed himself, putting the score 7-2 heading into the third period. In the third period, Conn was able to score an escape, and won the match by decision 8-2.
In the finals, Conn faced Gavin Espinola of Tyngsborough. The first period was heavily contested with back and forth action from the opponents neither giving the other an edge. With good match awareness and working until the whistle at the edge of the mat Conn was able to score a takedown in the final seconds of the first round.
The second period started with Conn having a 2-0 advantage, a lead that was erased by an Espinola reversal. After a cradle defense and technical scrambling, Conn was able to secure a reversal of his own and a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.
Conn started the third period in the down position, and exchanged reversals with his opponent. In the final seconds of the third period, Conn scored an escape securing a 7-4 decision over Espinola and the state title.
The second Wilmington wrestler to earn a state title was Henry Santini, an eighth grader at St. John’s Prep. A co-captain of the Red Roots Wrestling Club, Santini was also entering the tournament as a recently crowned sectional champion.
Following a first round bye, Santini beat next opponent from Franklin in a 9-0 decision. He then faced his opponent from Natick in the semi-finals, and won by a 15-0 Tech Fall in the third period.
In the finals, Santini was up against the No. 2 seed and Southwest Sectionals champ Devin Mateo of Krazy Monkey Wrestling Club in Springfield. Mateo had pinned his way through Sectionals, and his first two matches in the States. Going all three rounds, Santini pulled off a 6-3 win to secure the State Title. Santini will move on to the New Englands Tournament in March.
Jaron Molgard rounded out Wilmington’s representation at the tournament, placing second in the 215-pound weight class.
Wrestling for Red Roots Wrestling Club, Molgard was part of a team-awarded first place finish.
He pinned his first opponent of the day in the second period and won his second matchup in a close decision.
In the finals, Molgard saw his run come to an end when he couldn’t escape a headlock in the second period of the championship bout.
All three wrestlers will move on to New Englands in March.
