LAWRENCE – After the 2016-'17 season had ended, the Wilmington High School girls' basketball program was looking for a new coach. The program was in a bit of an inconsistent funk, coming off an 11-10 season and first round state tournament loss and had made two state tournament appearances in four years, after making it eight straight years prior to that.
They needed someone to come in and build the program back up, and back to a model of consistency. Like all programs, you need a strong coach who is organized, prepared, stresses fundamentals with X's and O's, and more importantly knows how to develop student-athletes.
At the time of the opening, 14 people applied for the position and the one who came away with it was Jessica Robinson, who at the time was 34 and was in her second year as a school teacher at the high school. She had ten years of coaching experience under her belt, rebuilding a high school program in Florida and then spending the five years after that as an assistant at Anna Maria College in Worcester, also being a major part of that rebuilding process.
Robinson inherited a Wilmington team that had nine returning players and immediately was successful, improving the win total to 15 and advancing to the sectional semi-finals for the first time since the 2013 season.
After losing those nine players, last year's team finished 13-9 and advanced to the Division 2 North Sectional Quarterfinals.
Then after losing some talent off that club, this year's team started off 0-3, yet responded by winning 17 of their next 20 games, including winning the third league title in the program's history, the others being 1965 and 2012.
The Wildcats went on to lose to the defending Division 2 state champions of Pentucket Regional for the second straight year coming last Wednesday night at Lawrence High School by a score of 45-37.
That loss came after losing to them in the St. Mary's of Lynn tournament, which was held right before the playoffs begun. Two of those three losses came against Pentucket and the other came against Woburn, a team that enjoyed a deep run themselves in the Division 1 North bracket.
In three years, Robinson has a combined record of 45-23, has made three state tournament appearances with a 5-3 record and has led the team to a league title. She has done an absolutely incredible job as the coach in these three seasons. Over that time, there's a long list of student-athletes who have improved drastically under her guidance, whether it’s been Bella Granara, Olivia Almeida or Alyssa Morrison, or the players who have gone off to college including Caroline Andersen, Morgan Bresnahan and future college players including Almeida and Jenna Tavanese, both seniors, and junior Kylie DuCharme.
Both Tavanese and DuCharme were a dynamic 1-2 punch these past two seasons. Tavanese really emerged as a more rounded and consistent player. She was absolutely tremendous defensively, could really handle the ball and could also bury the outside shot.
DuCharme, who is on course to break both 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds next year and if she does that will go down as one of the all-time greats.
The two of them were once again the team's top two scorers in the exciting state tournament loss to Pentucket. Wilmington trailed 28-9 at halftime, were out of sorts at both ends of the court, mainly because DuCharme and fellow starter Jenna Sweeney were in foul trouble and the 'Cats just never got into any kind of rhythm in the first half.
In the second half, that all changed. DuCharme was absolutely tremendous. She scored 13 points in the final two quarters, while picking up her fourth foul with 33 seconds left in the third quarter. She played the next 8:33 without getting the fifth foul, all the while, helping the 'Cats erase a 19-point halftime deficit to three with 5:15 left in the game before the Sachems sealed the win down the stretch with some free throws.
On top of her performance, Wilmington was exceptional on the defensive end, holding the Sachems to five free throws in the third quarter and then three more to start the fourth quarter before they finally converted a field goal coming with 4:54 left in the game. They added their second field goal of the second half with 3:20 left.
Wilmington went from giving up 28 first half points on nine field goals to 17 points on two field goals in the second half. The Wildcats also held sharp-shooter Angela Hurley to just one field goal all night. Pentucket head coach John McNamara, a former outstanding player at Tewksbury, is considered one of the best high school coaches in the state and he was asked about the comeback made in the second half by the Wildcats.
"They had their better players back on the court. I think it was a little desperation (on their part) and they came at us," he said. "They knocked down a few shots and we were back on our heels. We then hit some big shots to get the lead back to seven or eight (late in the fourth quarter) and things settled a bit and it then became a game of foul shots and we made some of ours. But we rushed shots and hit the panic button several times.
"They are a good team. Those two players (Tavanese and DuCharme) are dynamite players. They are two of the better players that we have seen this year, and facing them and their team was tough. We knew that they were going to make a run. I didn't think they were going to make that much of a run but they did and that's a tribute to them and their coach."
Certainly having the two star players back on the court played a significant role, but the adjustments that Robinson made at halftime became crucial as well. Defensively, the team got back to applying pressure to force a number of turnovers, and offensively, the team did a much better job moving the ball around, passing and cutting, and their shot selections was drastically better.
The 'Cats lost this game but played their absolute hearts out. They played for each other and they truly were a team. The intensity on the court, not only on this night, but in the three years, was something the program was lacking. That intensity is one of the biggest reasons why this program has averaged 15 wins a season over three years.
The amazing part of that is the Wildcats started off 0-3 on the season and ended up winning 17 of their next 20 games to finish 17-6 overall. Several weeks ago, Robinson was asked about the slow start and she admitted that one reason was she tried to do too much, too early and it didn't work. Certainly a response like that is refreshing and also extremely admirable, knowing that there's no ego here. Rather it's just let's play basketball to the best of our capabilities.
That has happened over the course of the three years with Robinson behind the bench. When asked about that success, she wanted nothing to do with taking any credit for it, including being in the final-four of the North Section for the second time in three years.
"I have nothing to do with it," she said. "The girls buy in and work hard. They are the ones who deserve it because they got here two of the three years."
The players "buy in" because they have a coach who is all for the student-athletes. They have a coach who has proven three times now that she can rebuild a program. They have a coach who has proven that she can run a consistent and successful program year in and year out. They have a coach who "gets it," and sometimes those coaches are few and far between.
"I am so proud of them, especially with how the girls overcame that adversity, losing the first three games. They came together and they fought for each other,” she said. “We ended the season at 17-6, after starting out 0-3. This senior class has left such an impact on not only the school, but the girls basketball program."
And so have you Coach!
