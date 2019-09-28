WILMINGTON — Earlier this month before the season started, the Wilmington High School boys' cross-country team had two big goals for this season: to be Middlesex League Freedom Division Champions and Division 4 Eastern Mass Champions.
In order to reach that first goal, the Wildcats had to beat a tough Wakefield team. On Tuesday afternoon, the two teams locked up, but unfortunately the Warriors were able to pull out the victory by a score of 23-32.
Wilmington is now 0-2 on the season.
"We knew this meet was going to be a challenge no matter what and both teams brought their 'A' games," said Wildcat head coach Brian Schell. "Just about everyone on both teams had massive personal records knowing the winner of this meet was in line to be league champs. The team gave it their all and that is all we could ask for.
“The overall effort was there and for how close the meet was, it was a real nail-biter. We managed to have three guys under 17 minutes and is a huge sign for our bigger goal moving forward, beating Newburyport at (the Eastern Mass Meet)."
While the Wildcats weren't able to come through with the win, there were many outstanding performances, led by senior captain Greg Adamek, who broke the course record. His personal best time of 16:23, was good for second place overall and he now holds the top time from a WHS runner, breaking the record set last year by Ben Packer.
"Greg went out hard and attempted to dictate the pace early as we discussed, but Wakefield's (Michael) Roberto opened a quick gap after a mile into the race,” said Schell. “Greg managed to be strong the entire time holding off two other tough Wakefield kids and running a personal record and breaking Ben Packer's course record in 16:23. It is great to see his hard work paying off this early in the season.”
Following Adamek, the next four and six of the next eight runners all came through with personal records. Sean Riley was fifth overall at 16:42, Owen Surette was sixth at 16:44, Nolan Kennedy was ninth at 17:15 and Jake Danieli was 10th at 17:33.
“Jake had a great race today as well with a big personal record time of 17:33,” said Schell. “He looked relaxed early on in the race and clearly progressed well to the end. He ran every stage of the race perfectly as we trained and managed to finish strong all the way through the end. It was good to see him have a great race today and put it all together.”
Rounding out the performers included Joe Lydon (13th, 17:55), Alex Boehm (15th, 18:05), Brian Elderd (18th, 18:25), Sean Lydon (19th, 18:49) and Dan Maienza (20th, 19:58).
“I know the boys are upset that our odds of being league champs now are slim, but we still have bigger goals at being state champs,” said Schell. “The results today show we can hang with them and will get our first real look at the Twilight Meet in October.”
Turning to the Girls, they were defeated 15-50 to Wakefield and also fall to 0-2 on the season.
“Wakefield is the defending league champions and we knew they are still a strong team,” said Schell. “For us, we needed to take out of this how well we can compare ourselves to them heading into indoors. We asked ourselves, can our distance crew hang with theirs?
“Despite what the score said, we looked good enough this early in the season. Compared to last week, everyone regained the momentum we needed to start with. Almost everyone ran a personal record and looked strong running their own race that we have trained for all season.”
Wilmington was without its top performer Gianna Misuraca, who is still out with a foot injury. Despite her absence the team also ran extremely well with the first six girls finishing with a personal record. Olivia Erler was the top runner as she was eighth overall at 22:15, followed by Carissa Rubin, who was ninth at 22:25.
“Last week (against Arlington), Carissa started out already thirty seconds slower than we talked about and this week we were determined to change that. She ran strong right from the gun and even managed to be consistent her last two mile splits of the race.
“Like with everyone else, consistency in the last two miles was the theme of the meet so now its a sign to work on being faster that second mile.”
The other five runners for Wilmington included Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo (10th, 22:26), Katie McLaughlin (11th, 22:57), Talina Khalil (13th, 24:45), Gianna Spada (14th, 24:56) and Maggie Bourgeois (15th, 25:45).
