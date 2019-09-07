WILMINGTON — Back in the mid to late 1990s when Dick Scanlon was the head soccer coach, he would often take players and move them around on the field, depending on certain situations in games.
If he needed a goal, a talented defender with a big leg would be moved to striker or if he needed to secure a lead, he would take players and move them back or change his formation to keep opposing teams from controlling the middle of the field.
This year, Dick's son, Steve, like many other soccer coaches have done things like that in the past, but this year is planning on doing something similar on a more consistent bases with one of senior tri-captains, Ryan Clarke.
Last year as a junior, Clarke saw time in all three zones as a striker, midfielder and a defender. As of last Thursday, Scanlon said he had an idea of changing the team's formation and into a 4-1-4-1 with Clarke as the one player who plays behind the midfielders and in front of the defenders, but the coach also said that he could utilize Clarke again in any role, depending on game situations.
"Ryan is a great team player," said Scanlon. "He plays anywhere you need him to play. He has done everything for us — defender, midfielder and striker. He has a real good work ethic and he's a real positive kid. He's just a good solid athlete.
“You know that you are always getting one hundred percent from him every time he plays so he's a good kid to have around. He's a good role model to have for the younger players.”
Besides his versatility, Scanlon believes that Clarke brings a lot to the field each and every day.
"His physical toughness (is his strength),” said the coach. “He also has pretty good speed and he can control the ball well. He makes good decisions on the field. We had him at striker the other day — basically he can go anywhere, depending on what's going on."
Scanlon added that the 4-1-4-1 formation is just one of many different ideas he is thinking about. If it stays, Clarke was asked about his new position.
"I'm not really sure what the position is called, but it's behind the midfielders and in front of the defense, so it's kind of like a defensive holding position," said Clarke, who is also a member of the WHS Varsity Boys Hoop team. "I like it because the defenders who are behind me are always talking to me, telling me where to be and that stuff.
“It's a tricky position to figure out but I like it. I can see the field and the big picture, I can see the wingers. If they make the slashing runs, I feel like I can make some good passes over the top to the strikers. Kevin Polimeno is looking really good. In the summer league he scored a bunch of goals for us, so hopefully he will be a big scorer for us this year and same with Matt Pendenza. We are looking for those two guys to score a lot."
Last year the Wildcats struggled and won just three games and didn't score a lot of goals. The team lost eleven seniors to graduation and have a lot of new players on this year's roster. Clarke said with a little more time to work together as a unit, he believes the 'Cats can turn things around.
"I think the team looks pretty good," said Clarke, who has a younger sister Nicole, a seventh grader who participates in gymnastics. "We just need to get some chemistry going and get the team to bond. We just need to give a max effort every game and if we do that, I think we can go out there and give team (we go up against) a battle.
“We lost eleven seniors from last year's team, but we still have the group of kids who were sophomores last year and now juniors and they are a great group (of players).”
Besides learning to play with one another, Clarke said that in order for the team to win, it has to do the obvious: score more goals than the other team.
"We really struggled to score last year. We didn't have a ton of goals at all unfortunately. We just need to shoot — shoot more. If one of us has a shot, we need to take it and no hesitations,” he said.
