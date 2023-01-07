FRAMINGHAM — When looking at results on paper, it appears the Wilmington High School wrestling squad hasn’t had the best year so far. Failing to pick up a win in both their quad meets and dual meets, it may seem the team is frustrated or hopeless.
That’s not the case for head coach Kevin Riley and his team. On Friday, Riley’s group had a strong showing at the Dan Balboni Holiday Classic in Framingham, which is a direct result of their hard work and improvement on the mat as the team reaches the halfway mark of their season.
“(I told my team) we’re going to go down to Framingham (and) I know you guys are basically still kind of junior varsity here but I’m going to give you the option if you want to participate in this. And they all wanted to participate, which I thought was great. I thought that showed a lot of heart right there,” said Riley.
Out of the 22 teams to participate in the tournament, the Wildcats finished in 18th place scoring 35 points.
More importantly, Wilmington earned a third place finish, and three wrestlers who took home their first varsity wins throughout the day.
In the 152-pound weight class, Nikolaos Iascone finished third, winning in four of the five matches he wrestled in.
“His first match that he drew, which we considered to be unlucky, was the number one seed returning state place finisher from Framingham and Nick battled through that match (and) he beat the kid,” said Riley. “And he just hit the gas from there. Nick showed us that not only does he deserve to be a captain, that he’s one of the special kids on the team. This was really the first time that I saw it because I’ve always known Nick as a great kid, but there were a couple of times where his back was against the wall and he was down in some matches and you just saw him hit that switch and battle back.”
Iascone came out firing, defeating his first two opponents. He topped number one seed Ben Lincoln of Framingham by pin at 1:57 and Eddie Anniballi of Natick by pin at 2:17. His loss to eventual first place finisher Elijah Colon of Lincoln Sudbury sent him to the consolation bracket where he beat John Molloy of King Philip in a 10-6 decision and Seth Rosen of Wayland in an 8-6 decision to claim third place.
Riley was also very proud of his wrestlers who earned their first varsity wins on the day, starting with Hannah Bryson.
“She’s progressing probably faster than most people on the team,” said Riley. “I mean I see that on a daily basis with her. Coupled with the fact that she’s just a competitive kid, it’s an absolute joy watching her continue to progress.”
Bryson, wrestling in the 126-pound weight class, beat Nathaniel Mallette of Nashoba by pin at 3:41 in her first match of the day.
Clyde Lambert in the 182-pound weight class was the second Wildcat to earn their first varsity win. The previous Monday, Riley admits bringing Lambert and the rest of his teammates to the Billerica JV meet helped gain their confidence and give them some more experience, ultimately paying dividends on Friday.
“Clyde Lambert at 182, he picked up his first varsity win which we were very happy with,” said Riley. “Again, a lot of these guys were coming back from (a) JV tournament on Monday and they’re wrestling these varsity kids on Friday.”
Lambert beat Dorian Wiernik of Lincoln-Sudbury by pin at 1:48 before eventually losing to Shane Eason of Methuen by pin at 0:27.
The final wrestler to grab their first win was Michael Ings in the 195-pound weight class.
“Mike Ings, he’s kind of wrestled a little bit here and there. Again, (he’s a) first year senior but he decided that he was going to go down to 195 and he’s our 195 pounder,” said Riley. “We weren’t sure how he was going to do because he lost a good amount of weight to get there. We knew he was going to be a little tired the first time out. But he ended up picking his first varsity win too, so it was a good day for Michael Ings as well.”
Ings picked up a bye in the consolation bracket before falling to Falco Heaslip of Dedham by pin at 1:31.
Yet another performance Riley is excited with is Dempsey Murphy, who made his season debut as he was previously out with an injury.
“He came back and he wrestled for us at 220 and he went 2-2 for the day,” said Riley. “A lot of rust, but he shows a lot of great potential and it’s great to have Dempsey back in the lineup.”
Murphy won his first match of the day against Nathan Monroy of Framingham by pin at 1:40 before being sent to the consolation bracket by Jose Perez-garcia of Saint John's by pin at 0:53. Murphy then won his next match against Isaac Lebron of West Springfield by pin at 1:56.
Along with many other solid performances from the Wildcats, Riley is proud of his team’s development.
“We’re starting to come together a little bit here,” said Riley. “We have some holes in the lineup but the holes are getting smaller (and) the lineup is getting bigger and better and more experienced. So I’m not sure when this is all going to come together, but I’m hoping it comes together sooner rather than later.”
Wilmington now has their eyes set on a dual meet with Burlington this week on Wednesday as well as a quad meet at Salem on Saturday. To add to his team’s excitement, captain Julien Cella is hoping to make his return from injury this week after being in concussion protocol.
“We got senior night for Wednesday night, I know the kids are excited about that against Burlington,” said Riley. “It’s basically our only home dual meet so we’re hoping for good things there. I know that I feel more comfortable now putting these kids out there in the lineup after the experience that they’ve had.”
Riley understands the lack of experience in his team will come with its challenges, but the steps this group is making is all he needs to keep believing in his wrestlers.
“We know that every day is going to be a challenge but these kids, they’re not backing down, they’re not coward (and) they’re working hard. Like I said, they’re progressing every day so we’re looking forward to the challenge,” said Riley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.