WILMINGTON – The subject can no longer ignored.
What started as a whisper a few weeks ago and turned into a loud murmur more recently has now turned into a full throated roar for the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team in their quest for an undefeated season.
With another win this past week, this time rolling to a 5-0 victory over Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Watertown last Thursday afternoon in a road match, the Wildcats improved to 8-0 on the season, with only two very winnable matches against Stoneham standing between them and what is believed to be the first undefeated season in program history.
The Wildcats got outstanding performances up and down their lineup on their way to the convincing victory, with perhaps none more memorable than senior co-captain Colby Scaplen’s come from behind 2-6, 6-2. 6-2 victory in third singles.
“Colby did a great job bouncing back after a slow start,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said. “I told him that the old Colby of a couple of years had lost the first set 6-2, he might be too upset to be able to come back. But he has grown up a lot and become such better play. Colby had dominated his opponent the last time they played, so he was ready for Colby this time. His opponent played very well this time but so did Colby. Colby wore him down and his opponent’s strokes slowly began to break down.”
Also playing well for the Wildcat were the Gandhi brothers in first and second singles, with Anay falling behind 1-2 in the first set before exploding to a 6-2, 6-2 victory in first singles, while Anuj Gandhi continued his winning ways with a convincing 6-2,6-2 win in second singles.
The Wildcats continued their dominant play in their doubles matches with Sidd Karani and Eric Packer playing an extremely disciplined doubles match earning a 6-1,6-3 victory. Meanwhile, eighth grader Michael Smaroff and freshman Ryan Weinstein continued their great play with a clean 6-0,6-1 win at second doubles.
“For both of our doubles teams, their court position has been better, their commination has been better and their spirit keeps getting better as well,” Mailey said. “It has been great to see the improving like that.”
With just two matches left against a seemingly very beatable Stoneham team, the undefeated season seem to be almost in their grasp, but Mailey warns against overconfidence against Stoneham.
“Stoneham could be a sleeper. They have some kids over there who may not be the best tennis players, but they are great athletes, so we will have to be ready for them,” Mailey said. “I think the guys’ hearts are in the right place right now. They know what’s at stake.
“We have been strong in all five positions and we are going to have to keep that up if we want to go undefeated. I like our chances, but we have to focus on one match at a time.”
The Wildcats edged ever closer to their dream of a perfect season on Tuesday afternoon when they defeated Stoneham by a score of 5-0 in a home match.
The Wildcats are now 9-0 with one match remaining and also made some great program history on Tuesday, clinching the first Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship in school history.
The Gandhi brothers continued their undefeated seasons with Anay cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 win, while Anuj cruised past his opponent 6-2, 6-1. In third singles, Colby Scaplen made quick work of his foe in a dominating 6-0, 6-2 win.
In first doubles Sidd Karani and Eric Packer played brilliantly on big points to score a 6-3, 6-2 win, while in second doubles senior Hayden Kane and eighth grader Sarthak Tripathi were impressive in securing a 6-4, 6-0 victory.
