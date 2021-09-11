WILMINGTON – The last handful of seasons have been quite challenging for the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team. Whether it's been simply overmatched by the superior teams from the Middlesex League, injuries and last year the COVID-19 abbreviated season, which included drastic rule changes and the pause button being pushed twice on the season – including one for a month – it seems like challenges after challenges.
That being said last year's season was successful for the most part when the team did play. Wilmington, coming off a 1-15-2 season from the year before, returned 13 varsity players, added two from other sports, and finished 2-3-1 overall. The challenging season included playing several games on consecutive days after having a month off, all during COVID season.
Now comes this fall season, and while there's no crazy rules to adhere to, the 'Cats are once again pinned up against the 'Challenge Wall'. As of Monday night, the team has spent maybe ten hours collectively together, barely with any practices under their belts due to more pause buttons being pushed.
“Our pre-season has been derailed by the heat exemptions and COVID,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “We were able to scrimmage but with paired down groups. We're hoping to get some reinforcements this week, a few of them anyway. We are way behind. We are definitely behind the 8-ball and we also have a brand new team.
“I only have a handful of kids who have any varsity action and just one returning starter. Most of the juniors we have this is their first varsity experience. We are young, inexperienced and we're in a difficult league. We're definitely going to have some growing pains.”
The team will be led by its tri-captains, all seniors including goalie Liam Dwyer, midfielder/forward Anay Gandhi and forward Willie Stuart. Gandhi is the lone returning starter. Stuart as well as senior Evan Shackelford and juniors Ryan Wilson (defense) and Dillon McGrath (midfielder) also logged some varsity time last year.
“Anay is a solid player for us and we expect Evan and Willie to be pretty much, too,” said Scanlon.
Newcomers include juniors Cooper Loisel, who is battling for the top goalie position with Dwyer, defenders Pat LeBlanc, Tom Sica, Matt Steinmetz and Gilberto Junior, as well as forward Moiad Said.
The sophomore group includes Mike Oatis and Dan Lagunilla, who may split time between forward and midfield, another striker is Jonathan Foresyth, midfielders include Ethan Kennedy and Ben Marvin and on defense it'll be Remy Elliott, Aidan Burke and Charlie Rosa.
“The group of tenth graders as a whole, look like there's a lot of promising players, it's just they are young and new,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington opens its season on Friday at the North Intermediate at 4 pm against Belmont.
