WILMINGTON — Her first name has nine letters and her last name has eight. There's a bunch of K's and a bunch of Y's, so we had to ask Khrystyna Fedynyak how long it took her as a child to learn, spell and write out her full name?
“It's complicated,” she said with a big laugh.
“I was born in the Ukraine, so (my name) was in Ukrainian letters so it got translated to that when I came here (to the United States).”
She went on to explain that she moved to the United States when she was six years old.
“My mom (Larissa Chou) got a new job here and she then she met my step-father (Andrew Chou) here, so I have basically lived here my whole life,” she said.
Back in the Ukraine, there's a lot of cousins who she never met. When Khrystyna arrived in the USA, as expected it was quite the adjustment to make.
“It was tough. I didn't have a lot of friends, but I (ended up making) friends, so it's fine. I had a lot of teachers who helped me,” she said.
Was it the teachers who helped her write down the 17 combined letters of her name at the age of six or seven?
“I had a tutor help me through elementary and intermediate school but I picked it up quickly,” she said.
While she picked that up rather quickly — which is evident as she is ranked No. 17 in her senior class academically and is a member of the National Honor Society — she also picked up the game of volleyball fairly quickly.
“I was in the sixth grade when I started,” she said. “I did swimming but stopped doing it because I wanted to do volleyball as much as I could. I played because my dad played beach volleyball a lot when he was younger and he was really good. I started off playing on the beach and I just loved it, so I wanted to play it as much as I could.”
She started out with the Evolution Club team, playing about nine months of the year before switching to Mill City out of Lowell for the past two years. She spent five years with the Evolution Club and the last three working with Lauren Donoghue, who has taken over as the new head coach of the Wilmington High School team.
“(Khrystyna) just so strong all-around and her game just keeps getting better in the last few years that I have seen her play,” said Donoghue. “I think the one piece for her is being a louder communicator, a strong leader on and off the court. She has the volleyball knowledge and the core skills, it's just about driving that up a notch to get that confidence and tenacity that you need, and knowing that she is one of the best players on the court but without sounding arrogant. That's where that edge of playing in college comes from, playing with that grit.”
Back in the fall of 2019, under then head coach Bruce Shainwald, the Wildcats finished 8-12 and missed the state tournament once again by two wins. The Fall 2020 season was postponed to newly called Fall-2 season where Fedynyak is one of the two co-captains along with junior Haleigh Wilson and is one of just two seniors on the team with Naomi Layon.
“It's definitely a new team. We only have two seniors and we have a lot of new players that are a lot younger, but I am excited to play with them and improve,” she said. “We definitely have a strong setter and we can work on our (overall) passing a little bit. We still have a lot of room for improvement.”
During that 2019 season, Fedynyak became a full-time player on the court and really excelled. As an outside hitter, her all-around game flourished with stronger and more consistent hits and just became a better player in all facets. In a win over Cambridge, she had five serving aces, three blocks and seven digs. Against Woburn, she had five aces, a serving percentage of 92 percent with eight kills and 13 digs.
“She's really strong all-around, especially with her hitting ability,” said Donoghue. “She's probably the strongest hitter on our team. She's a great passer, she's got a great serve so she kind of has everything going for her.”
If you ask Khrystyna, the bread-and-butter of her game is her serve.
“It's a jump-float serve,” she explained. “It's one of the best serves (to do) and I think I have mastered it by my junior year, maybe. It definitely gets us a lot of aces.”
And how does one pull off the 'jump float serve' and how long does it take to master it?
“You have to get it just right so the ball floats and doesn't spin. It takes a few years,” she said.
While it took her a few years to get her serve figured out, she already knows what she wants to do the next four years of her life. She has already been accepted to the University of Miami and is awaiting to hear back from Boston University, New York University and Northeastern University. She wants to go into math pre-med and follow in the same field as her mother of helping people. Pre-med and volleyball in college could be a tall task?
“I said to her last week that 'I don't know what your plans are for college or if you are interested in playing at that level, but you have the ability to play in college'. She is still figuring out what she wants to do and where she wants to go, but if she wanted to, I think she could absolutely play at a Division 3 school or if there's a Division 2 school that she was interested in perhaps there too. Anything is possible,” said Donoghue.
Anything is possible, for instance trying to type Khrystyna Fedynyak multiple times in a feature story.
“The girls on the team just call her 'Tina' to make it easier,” said Donoghue with a laugh.
