STONEHAM/WILMINGTON – As sports fans, we've all seen some gruesome injuries. At the professional level, Joe Theismann, Dave Dravecky and Clint Malarchuk are still talked about to this day.
Here locally, certainly the people who were at Gym Street USA back on Monday, January 9th, will forever remember what they witnessed when Wilmington High senior gymnast Emily Provost took her turn on the uneven bars.
“I started off good and did my overshoot. I got to the high bar and did everything (that I was supposed to do). Then on my dismount, it was fine in the air, but when I landed, I'm not entirely sure what happened, but when I landed my (right) leg just kind of snapped,” she said on Monday night while cheering on her Wilmington/Bedford teammates at the Middlesex League Championship Meet.
The entire crowd went silent. There were tears, there was shock and naturally people were scared, concerned and worried for Provost, who somehow managed to keep her emotions and mental and physical toughness intact throughout the horrific ordeal.
“Honestly, it didn't feel that bad when I did it. I looked down and I was like 'oh my God, my leg is not straight'. The middle of my leg was just not straight but I really couldn't see anything,” she remembered. “I was kind of shock, thinking 'is this really happening'? They got me pretty fast to the hospital.”
Provost was immediately taken to Winchester Hospital. X-Rays showed that she had fractured both her tibia and fibula. She was informed that she needed surgery and it would have to be performed at Children's Hospital. She had to wait a bit for an ambulance, but all told, she spent close to six hours, before being transported to the city during the middle of the night.
About 12 hours later, she went under the knife, as doctors performed a four-hour surgery.
“I was really sore and it was pretty swollen (afterwards). I stayed at the hospital for a couple days,” she said.
Now about five weeks since the incident first happened, Provost was asked about her update.
“I (recently) got the staples out and everything and now I'm just wearing the boot (and I'm on crutches). All they have told me is that it'll be six months of recovery before I'm back to gymnastics,” she said.
Back to gymnastics? After that?
“I'm going to Ithaca College (in New York) and will be joining the gymnastics team there. They are a Division 3 school. There's not a lot of D2 and D3 gymnastics programs around, or in general. I was talking to a couple of different schools, but nothing was final before I got hurt (so after the injury) I was kind of stressed.”
That stress ended when she made the commitment to Ithaca, where she will study to become a physical therapist, which was decided before the injury. In the meantime, despite being on crutches, and despite not being able to compete on Monday, Provost still managed to smile a lot throughout the entire event.
“(I'm trying to be in good spirits) but it's definitely tough watching the girls compete (and not being out there),” she said. “I'm just going to miss all of it. Everyone, all of my teammates have been really good. I haven't been to practice and I have missed a few meets, but they have been really helpful and comforting.”
Provost and her mother were instrumental in starting up the co-op gymnastics program with Bedford. Last year as a junior, Emily instantly became one of the state's best gymnasts. She finished sixth in the state in the all-around competition, earning four scores of 9.0 or higher. She was also second on the bars and fifth on the vault in the individual state meet.
“I've had Emily with me since I started at Gym Street six-and-a-half years ago,” said W/B head coach Kristen Hannon. “She's made it all the way to the regionals and Eastern National Championships (with our club program) and we're so happy that she came back this year (to the high school team).
“Unfortunately she got injured, but we're happy to still have her come out and support the team and do whatever she can to help us given that she had such a catastrophic injury during her senior year. However, she did manage to get into a college and will be competing in gymnastics after the fact of her injury. That in itself is pretty amazing.”
Provost was asked when she can resume gymnastics activities.
“I go back to doctor's on Friday. Like they said six months, so hopefully I'm back July or August,” she said sporting a big smile.
