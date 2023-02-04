When Christina Woods was a senior at Wilmington High School in 2017, she was a captain and league all-star in tennis under the very successful head coach Matt Hackett.
Woods was a four-year member of the team, developing her skills and learning the game from one of the best high school coaches there was.
Six years later, Hackett made the decision to step down after eight seasons as the girls tennis coach. When he brought that news to athletic director Dennis Ingram, there was one particular candidate he suggested as his successor.
“He’s actually the one who reached out to me and was letting me know he was stepping down and how he would love for me to take over if I could,” said Woods. “I honestly was not expecting that news from him because of how great of a coach he was and how valued he was as a coach at Wilmington High School. So when he said that, I’m like those would be big shoes to fill, but I’m excited to do it.”
Besides playing tennis at Wilmington High School, Woods was a three-sport athlete, playing volleyball in the fall and basketball in the winter.
After graduating, she went to Worcester State where she played on the basketball team for one season before shifting her focus towards a future in education. Her first year out of college she came back to Wilmington High School, accepting a position to teach health and physical education.
In just her second year of teaching at the school, Woods is already an assistant coach for the girls varsity basketball team and now the girls tennis head coach.
Stepping into her first head coaching job in her young career, Hackett has been a mentor for Woods as the season approaches this spring.
“He said he’d help me as much as he can and guide me through the start of the season,” said Woods. “He’s just willing to help me. We have a good relationship.”
Since Woods played under him for four years, she looks to mimic a lot of his strategies and coaching techniques that were proven to be successful for such a long period of time.
“A lot of the way he ran his practices I’ll probably do the same thing,” said Woods. “He did a lot of drills where he would work with the singles players and then the doubles players and he did a lot of team drills and fundamentals. Just watching him as a coach, he was very calm and he was always very supportive. I think that’s definitely what you need to be as a tennis coach. It’s such a mental game so it’s important to make sure you’re being a supportive coach through the matches.”
Coming off a one win season last year, Woods wants to take it one day at a time come spring.
“All we can do is try to improve and get better,” said Woods. “Setting smaller goals might be best at the beginning of the season and more beneficial for them. We’d be able to work with the one win and just improve on that. As long as each player is improving and setting small goals it’s going to be beneficial for the girls.”
When Woods thinks back to her experience on the girls tennis team, she remembers how much fun it was and the positive relationships she gained from it. This spring, she wants her players to walk away with the same takeaways.
“As a coach, I want them to know that I want the season to be fun and memorable for them,” said Woods. “Having good team chemistry is one of the most important things and making sure they’re all supporting each other throughout the matches.”
Not only is it a full circle moment for Woods to step into the head coach position, it is one for interim athletic director Dennis Ingram.
“It’s funny, Christina’s dad (Tom) coached me (in basketball) when I was in high school,” said Ingram. “So I’ve known Christina. He would sometimes bring his kids to practice and I’ve known her since she was probably born. It’s cool to see her come full circle and get her first head coaching job. I think it’s going to be a really good fit for her.”
In the interview process, Woods and Ingram established that growing the program from the ground up is what will translate into wins on the tennis courts.
“When we had the interview we brought in the two captains for this year so they could share their perspective and what would define a successful season,” said Ingram. “She understands about building forward and getting girls interested in tennis. Getting more interest into the sport will help them succeed and get more wins.”
