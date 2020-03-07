WOBURN – When it comes to the MIAA state tournament, you can make a valid argument that the hardest sport to win a state championship in is ice hockey. You need the highly skilled players – and to play well – a hot goalie, some bounces to go your way, and of course you need to play for a full 45 minutes.
In the two games this past week, the effort from the Wilmington High School boys' hockey team has been nothing short of spectacular. The team found a way to upset No. 4 seed Marblehead last Tuesday night, and scored the first goal in Friday night's game, but over time, the speed from the Triton Regional team became the biggest factor. The Vikings scored the game's next three goals, and then held off a potent attack from the 'Cats the rest of the way and came away with the thrilling 3-2 victory in a Division 2 North Quarterfinal game played at the O'Brien Arena.
Wilmington ends the season with a record of 10-9-3. Of Wilmington's nine losses, five have come against teams who are still alive in the tournament – Arlington and Burlington in the 1A Division, Reading in Division 1 and then Triton.
"For a team like us, for a school like us, playing in the Middlesex League is a real grind," said Wilmington head coach Steve Scanlon. "We don't have any nights off at all. I know there were times in the season when the kids were down, but I give them a lot of credit. We had a real good year and we got really good efforts out of all of them.
“That's a good Triton team. We had them back on their heels and I thought we had one at the end."
In the first 100 seconds or so, Triton totally dominated and had a handful of shots on net. Wilmington struggled with their speed and had a hard time getting the puck out of their zone. That changed shortly after that, as senior Joe Hill took a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in from the right side and unleashed a hard shot to the top left hand corner, giving the 'Cats a 1-0 lead.
But 53 seconds later, Wilmington was called for a penalty, and that's been something that has haunted them all season. Triton took advantage and their power play was outstanding with quick movement of passes and players skating and moving all around in the zone. Senior captain Tyler Godfrey took a pass at the right point from Brady Lindholm, who took a quick wrist shot through a screen and it found the back of the net to tie the game up at 1-1.
Wilmington went on its own power play less than two minutes later but could only manage one shot on net. Then shortly after that penalty expired, Triton scored on a defensive breakdown as Brad Killion was behind the Wildcats' net and fed a pass to Cael Kohan, who was wide open in the slot and he quickly put a one-timer past goalie Sam Cedrone (27 saves), who had no chance, and once again played extremely well between the pipes.
"They got the power play goal and the other one on lack of defensive zone coverage and both things have haunted us all season long," said Scanlon.
Triton took the 2-1 lead into the locker room and held a 13-5 shot advantage.
In the second period, the 'Cats killed off another penalty, and shortly after burning those legs, Triton scored what proved to be the game winner as Cedrone made a first stop on a shot from Kohan, before Killion struck with the rebound, making it 3-1 with 7:19 left in the period.
Then late in the third, senior Christian Robarge gave the 'Cats a much needed lift. He took the puck down the left wing boards. As Robarge picked up some speed, he entered the Triton zone with a defender to his right. That defenseman fell, allowing Robarge to curl into the front of the net, where he flicked a shot to the top right hand corner for a beautiful goal, making it 3-2. Triton held that lead after two and outshot Wilmington 22-8 at that point of the game.
In the third period, the 'Cats really settled down, played much better in their own zone and had equal amount of scoring chances as the Vikings did as both teams ended up tied up with eight shots apiece. Triton had two good offensive bids late in the third but defensemen Matt Pendenza and James Kourkoutas were both terrific in 1-on-1 battles and taking the body.
“We had real good play from our defensemen,” said Scanlon. “After the first couple of shifts of the first period, they settled done and played well. They moved the puck good, they banged bodies, there was some good puck separation stuff. CJ Petrie had a real good game and Matt (Pendenza) is just so steady out there. He is so strong on his skates when he takes the puck out of our zone. He becomes a real factor.”
Scanlon pulled Cedrone with about 50 seconds to go and the 'Cats really stormed the fort and had several good bids, including a big scurry in front, but weren't able to drive a third one home.
"We dumped everything we had at them in the third period," said Scanlon. "They got a power play goal, and another one they got on a defensive breakdown and those were things that cost us during the season and came back again tonight."
Wilmington will lose five starting players and eight seniors in all including captain Jared Venezia, assistant captain Christian Robarge, as well as Justin Crowley, Joe Hill, Zachary Kincaid, Ryan Packer, Taylor Padlusky and Brendan George, who was out injured almost the entire season.
"Those seniors did a great job," said Scanlon. "They all went through a lot and they made two runs here in the state tournament. We will miss those guys. We will return a strong nucleus for next year, so hopefully we can work on getting bigger, stronger and better in the off-season."
The 'Cats will return two strong goalies with Cedrone and Alex Fitzler, who was also out all season with an injury, starting defensemen Matt Pendenza, CJ Petrie and James Kourkoutas, and starting forwards Chris Bernazani, Riley Fitzgerald, Andrew and Derek Gallucci, Peter Kourkoutas as well as Robert Courtney, Jason Davey, Aiden Murphy and Anthony Savage.
