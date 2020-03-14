LAWRENCE – With the team’s biggest star in foul trouble, and facing a 19-point halftime deficit to the defending state champions, it would have been very easy for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team to have congratulated themselves on a great season and coasted through the second half during last Wednesday night’s semifinals of the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament against Pentucket Regional at Lawrence High School.
But instead, the Wildcats, led by junior center Kylie DuCharme, who overcame that first half foul trouble, fought back to give the Sachems the biggest scare they have had in two years of post season play. Wilmington closed to within three points on two separate occasions in the second half, while limiting Pentucket to two field goals in the entire half, before finally coming up short by a final score of 45-37.
While the comeback bid may have fallen short, the effort by the Wildcats epitomized what they have stood for all year long, rebounding from an 0-3 start to win the Middlesex League Freedom Division and advance Wednesday's sectional semifinals.
“We were down by 19 at halftime and held them to just two field goals in the entire second half,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “They just hit their free throws. There’s nothing that I would have changed about how we played that second half. I wish we could’ve gotten back a little bit of the first half and we would’ve had a different ballgame. We went out and executed our defensive game plan for the most part, but we just put ourselves into too much of a hole.”
With the loss, the No. 4 Wildcats ended their fantastic season with a record of 17-6, while No. 2 Pentucket improved to 22-2 and advanced to the sectional finals on Saturday at the Tsongas Center, where they were eliminated by North Reading.
DuCharme led the way for the Wildcats, overcoming three first half fouls to score a team high 15 points, while adding 13 rebounds. Meanwhile senior guard Jenna Tavanese had nine points and four assists, and fellow senior Olivia Almeida chipped in six points while also having a monster night on the boards with 15 rebounds.
Wilmington trailed just 12-8 after the first quarter, but were outscored by Pentucket 16-1 in the second quarter, putting them in a 28-9 hole at the break. Making matters worse, both DuCharme and fellow starter Jenna Sweeney went to the locker room with three fouls each.
With DuCharme forced to the bench for much of the second quarter, the Wildcats simply had no answer for the hot shooting Sachems, and they were unable to get into any offensive rhythm of their own.
It was a different story for Wilmington in the second half, particularly in the third quarter, where they outscored the Sachems by a 17-5 margin, led by nine points from DuCharme as well as a pair of three pointers from Almeida. Overall, they limited Pentucket to two field goals in the second half, but the Sachems knocked down their free throws and did just enough to hold for the victory.
The Wildcats started their comeback almost immediately in the second half, with DuCharme notching a basket just 15 seconds in. Back to back three pointers by Almeida and DuCharme, along with another trey by Almeida off of an assist from DuCharme suddenly had the Wildcats within 31-22 with 4:17 left in the third quarter, forcing Pentucket to call a timeout.
The timeout, however, did not stop the Wildcats momentum. A great drive to the hoop for a basket by Sweeney with 2:04 left and another great drive and layup by DuCharme with 1:24 left pulled the Wildcats to within 31-26, and suddenly, the insurmountable deficit they had faced at the half no longer seemed so insurmountable.
Wilmington trailed 33-26 at the end of the quarter, holding Pentucket without a field goal for the entire eight minutes, and they continued to hold the Sachems scoreless from the field early in the fourth quarter on their way to pulling within 35-32 when DuCharme scored off of a nice pass from Sweeney. Senior Alyssa Morrison also had a pair of big baskets for the Wildcats during the early fourth quarter stretch, coming off the bench to give her team a spark.
The contributions of Morrison and Almeida did not go unnoticed by Robinson, particularly the job that Almeida did on the boards with her 15 rebounds, which were vital with DuCharme in foul trouble.
“Alyssa hit a couple of big shots and Liv hit some big shots,” Robinson said. “We run a short bench, but I thought people stepped up. (Almeida) crushed it on the boards. I thought part of their game plan would to keep a body on Kylie and limit her rebounding, but Liv stepped up big time and grabbed some crucial boards for us.”
The Wildcats were still within 36-33 after a Tavanese free throw with 5:13 left, but at that point the foul trouble came back to haunt the Wildcats during a one minute sequence which may have changed the game.
First, with the Wildcats still trailing on 38-33 with 4:26 left, Sweeney picked up her fifth foul to foul out of the game. On the ensuing free throw attempt, the Pentucket shooter missed the second shot, but with DuCharme, who had four fouls at that point, unable to aggressively go after the rebound, the Sachems grabbed it and eventually scored again to extend their lead to 41-33 with 3:50 left.
The Wildcats continued to battle, however, scoring the next four points on a pair of Tavanese free throws with 3:04 left and a basket by DuCharme after taking a rebound and going end to end with 1:30 left close within 41-37, but they were unable to get any closer, and saw their tremendous season come to an end.
While they fell short of their ultimate goal, Robinson couldn’t help but take pride in the season she and her team had been through together, and particularly what her five seniors have meant to the program. Tavanese of course will go down as one of the best ever to play at Wilmington High, finishing with 941 career points, being denied 1,000 points only due to missing some games due to injury during her sophomore season, as well as a couple of games this season. But she has not been alone. Almeida has steadily improved throughout her career to the point where she became a captain and a star this season, knocking down several clutch three pointers throughout the season, including a dagger against Dracut in the sectional quarterfinals. Wingate does not appear very often on the score sheet, but she has improved enough in her “second sport” (with soccer being the first) to earn her way into the starting lineup and do all of the little things that make a team successful.
Madison Grace and Alyssa Morrison meanwhile, were key cogs in the Wildcats success this season, giving the team big minutes off the bench, including in Wednesday night’s loss when Morrison stepped up with a pair of big fourth quarter baskets.
“I am so proud of how these girls overcame that adversity after the first three games and they came together and fought for each other,” Robinson said. “I mean, we ended the season 17-6, which is amazing after an 0-3 start. The senior class has left such an impact on not only the school, but the girls basketball program. We are going to miss them.”
On the other hand, while the seniors will be sorely missed, the future also looks bright for the Wildcats, with several key players, including Sweeney and DuCharme returning to the team next season. DuCharme will likely break the 1,000 barrier in both points and rebounds for her career early next season, as she closed out this season with totals of 845 points and 870 rebounds. She also finished this season, ranked 10th nationally in rebounds with 18.4 per game.
Other returning players for the Wildcats next season will include freshman Jessica Collins, sophomores Olivia Spizuoco and Rita Roche and juniors Kiara Nadeau and Kayla Smith.
