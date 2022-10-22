WILMINGTON — The month of October is a very exciting time for many youth hockey players and their families in Wilmington. The new hockey season is getting into full-swing, and various Wilmington Youth Hockey teams are eager to see what they can accomplish throughout the new slate of games.
Besides starting a new season, there is something else the Wilmington Youth Hockey community is excited about.
For the entire month of October, Wilmington Youth Hockey is teaming up to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
Not only did every team tape their hockey sticks pink for the entire month, they have devised a creative challenge that is gaining momentum around the streets of Wilmington.
Every night in October, various players and families are seen going to random houses and setting up a sign in their lawn that reads “You’ve Been Checked: We Proudly Support Breast Cancer Awareness.”
When the display makes its way to a new home, families have the option to donate to the Ellie Fund, which directly supports breast cancer patients and their families, along with taking part in the challenge to “check” the next family.
For the young, aspiring hockey players in Wilmington, they are coming together as a community and learning that they can use the game they love as an outlet to raise awareness for an important cause.
If you would like to contribute to the team’s efforts to raise money for breast cancer awareness, donations can be made to Wilmington Youth Hockey to be included in their final donation, or donate directly to the Ellie Fund.
