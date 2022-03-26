BOSTON – In both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, the Austin Prep Girls' Hockey team's coaches and players had their hearts broken to pieces.
The first time it happened, the No. 3 seed Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op team upset the No. 1 seed Cougars, 2-1, in a double-overtime thriller, to not only take home the MIAA Division 1 State Championship title, but end AP's perfect season (23-1-0).
Coming back with vengeance for the 2020 playoffs, the Cougars came in as the No. 2 seed at 17-1-2, rolled past four opponents and were set to play No. 3 Woburn in the state final, but COVID-19 cancelled the game and both teams were crowned co-champions.
Heading into this season, absolutely nothing was going to stop the Cougars from putting their hearts back together and celebrating on the TD Garden Ice with the state championship in hand.
While Arlington goalie Elise Rodd was sensational, stopping almost everything in sight over the first two-plus periods, Austin Prep was too fast, too deep, too experienced and too talented, and simply wore down the Spy Ponders en route to a 4-1 victory to capture the D1 crown played Sunday night at the Garden.
"It feels amazing. Everyone's life has been turned upside down the past two years. We have been waiting two years to get back here. It's been something that we have been waiting for that long, every single day, prepping and waiting for everything to get back to normal,” said AP coach Stephanie Wood. “It was just so awesome and so much fun out there. It was a packed Garden once again and it was just awesome. We loved how they put the (Division 1) girls game with the (Division 1) boys right after, and you can't beat that.”
Austin Prep – behind four local players, senior captain and goalie Lauryn Hanafin of Wilmington; assistant captain Emma Spengler, a senior from Tewksbury; and then a pair of younger players from Wilmington, sophomore forward Jessica Martinson and eighth grader Sarah Simpson — entered the game with a 26-0 record. Among the wins was an earlier 6-1 win over Arlington, and had outscored its opponents 152-10, which included rolling past No. 32 Ursuline Academy (11-0), No. 16 Winthrop (6-0), No. 9 HPNA (4-0) and No. 5 Acton-Boxboro (5-1).
Arlington entered the game with a 21-1-1 record, its only loss to AP and the Spy Ponders had improved drastically in the second half of the season. In the tournament, they knocked off No. 31 Marblehead (4-1), No. 15 Peabody (2-1), No. 7 Bishop Feehan (5-1) and No. 6 Shrewsbury (2-1).
After an hour delay to several earlier games going into overtime, AP and Arlington finally squared off and it didn't take long before the crowd wearing the green went crazy as Bree Anderson scored an unassisted goal on a wicked slap shot at the 1:28 mark of the game.
Then at the nine minute mark, Kathryn Karo took a backhander to the top corner to make it 2-0. But four-plus minutes later, Arlington cut the deficit in half as Libby Corsetti found the back of the net coming with 1:29 left in the first period. The shots were even at 9-9.
In the second period, Arlington started to gain some momentum and were testing Hanafin early and often. The Stonehill commit turned away all 15 shots she saw, and the game remained 2-1 going into the third.
Immediately, Austin Prep's high powered offense started to make a lot of things happen. Just 2:13 into the period, Isabel Hulse was denied on a breakaway on another big stop by Rodd. She continued to make timely stops, as did Hanafin down the other end.
Then with 3:36 left in the game, the roof fell in on Arlington. The Cougars went on a power play, which led to a goal by McKenzie Cerrato coming with 2:14 left and then 75 seconds later, Hulse put it away with an empty-netter, leaving no doubt whatsoever, that AP would be the D1 champs.
"This was by far one of the most fun seasons ever. A lot of our success that you see on the ice is as a team and the girls are just so, so close off the ice as well," said Wood. "That's often a trait of every successful teams. It's just been such a fun year and I can tell you personally, we're happy today but it's also a sad say. We have had these kids for a long time so it's bittersweet and I'm going to miss (the seniors) dearly. They set a goal that they were coming off this ice without a win and we did that. We will let it settle in but certainly there was a lot of emotion in this game."
