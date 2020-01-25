WILMINGTON – It was a mixture of good and bad news for the Wilmington High Wrestling team this past week. The good news was that the Wildcats got some got some great efforts from the wrestlers in their lineup, and put up some tough battles against a challenging schedule that included both non-league and Middlesex League opponents.
The bad news for the Wildcats was that a lack of overall depth on their roster, particularly in the upper weight classes, continued to make it difficult for them to compete in many of their dual meets, leading them to just a 1-2 record on the week despite some strong performances in the weight classes in which they do compete.
The Wildcats started their week with a tough 42-30 loss on the road to Middlesex League rival Watertown last Wednesday night. Wilmington got off to a great start in this one, jumping out to a big lead in the early going thanks to dominating the lower weight classes.
Sophomore Luke Vitale got the Wildcats off to a strong state with a pin at 106 pounds, followed by wins by decision from freshman Gabe DaSilva at 113 pounds and sophomore Adam Lopez at 120 pounds. Lopez’s victory was especially impressive, as he was filling in for an injured Jacob Bernard.
“That’s where we are at right now. We tell our guys they always have to be ready to go when called upon and Adam did a great job for us,” Wilmington coach Joel McKenna said. "Adam is a JV wrestler and he is wrestling behind a state caliber wrestler in Jacob, but when we needed him he went out there and got three points for his team. Little things like that kind of define what our season is at this point.”
Junior Joe Ganley kept the momentum going for the Wildcats at 126 ponds with a win by pin, as did junior Shane Penney at 132 pounds and senior Ryan Martin at 138 pounds.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that would be the last of the good news for the day, as they suffered losses by pin and 145, 152, 160 and 170 pounds, and then were forced to forfeit at 182, 195, 220 and 285 pounds due to not having any wrestlers in those weight classes, either due to injury or simply not having anyone else on the roster.
It is a frustrating situation for McKenna and his wrestlers, but the upbeat coach preferred to focus on the positives from his team’s effort.
“It is hard to compete at some of those upper weight classes, but all we can do is go out there the try to maximize what we are able to do, and I felt like we did that,” McKenna said.
The Wildcats found themselves in a similar situation on Saturday when they hosted Xaverian and Weston in a tri-meet. It was originally scheduled to be a quad meet, but due to the poor weather conditions, Ludlow did not make the trip from Western Mass.
The Wildcats went 1-1 on the day, picking up a 30-0 win over Weston, and suffering a 42-27 loss to Xaverian. Against Xaverian, the Wildcats jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead, getting wins from Vitale at 106, DaSilva at 113 (pin), Lopez at 120, Ganley at 126 (pin) and Martin at 138 (pin), along with a no contest victory at 132. But they were once again unable to hold off a quality opponent in the upper weight classes, as Xaverian came away with a 42-27 victory.
“Our kids wrestled well,” McKenna said. “Xaverian has some great athletes. We were missing some people and so were they. They have some very powerful kids. We did well, but we just could not match up with them in the upper weight classes. But it was a good matchup. Xaverian is a team we do not face very often and they were looking for a match, so we were happy to take on the challenge.”
Against Weston, it was the Wildcats who were able to take advantage of their opponent’s depleted lineup, as a rebuilding Weston program was only able to fill five weight classes, and the Wildcats went on to a 30-0 victory.
Ganley moved up to 132 pounds to get a victory by pin, and joining him in picking up wins by pin were Martin at 138, junior Stephen Smolinsky at 160, sophomore Marcello Misuraca at 170 and senior Dean Nally at 285.
“That was a good matchup for us,” McKenna said. “In the past, Weston had been one of the top Division 3 programs in the state, but for the past few years they have been part of a co-op program, and this is their first year back on their own, so they are in a bit of a rebuilding phase right now.”
McKenna was especially happy to see Nally come up with a win at 285 pounds after missing several weeks with an injury.
“It was his first time out there in a while, and he got the job done for himself and for the team,” McKenna said.
The Wildcats traveled to Triton Regional High School for a non-league matchup on Wednesday night, and on Friday they will travel to Wakefield High School for Wakefield’s annual “Friday Night Fights” where they will compete in a tri-meet against Pentucket and host Wakefield.
“Those are some good sectional opponents, so we will be seeing some kids that we will be facing in the post season,” McKenna said. “It is a big week for our guys. What we have stressed to our guys is that everything has to be done with a purpose. We want to keep getting better each time out, and that is what we will looking for this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.